Sixers Playoff Rival Enters Ben Simmons Trade Talks

This time last year, the Philadelphia 76ers and Ben Simmons were one of the biggest stories in the NBA. After a lackluster showing against the Atlanta Hawks in the postseason, the former No. 1 pick requested a new change of scenery.

The saga lasted for months and even dragged into the regular season. Things eventually came to an end at the trade deadline when Daryl Morey executed a blockbuster deal to acquire James Harden from the Brooklyn Nets.

Following the trade, Simmons never suited up in a game due to a back injury. Now, there could be a chance the three-time All-Star is on the move again. One NBA executive recently told Heavy’s NBA insider Sean Deveney that the Toronto Raptors are interested in potentially trading for the former Sixer.

Toronto had an interest in Simmons before, and a package could be built around OG Anunoby. The Raptors would not give up Scottie Barnes or (Fred) Van Vleet or (Pascal) Siakam, so it might be a nonstarter for Brooklyn,” the executive said to Deveney. But Anunoby, Khem Birch, and two young guys like (Malachi) Flynn and Precious Achiuwa, plus a couple of first-rounders, that might be the best the Nets can do for him.

The Sixers were also a team kicking the tires on OG Anunoby earlier this summer after reports had come out that he had grown dissatisfied with his role on the Raptors. Last season, Anunoby averaged 17.1 PPG, 5.5 RPG, and 2.6 APG in 48 games for Toronto.

Scottie Barnes Throws Shade at Joel Embiid

The Sixers and Raptors have had their battles over the years, with the most recent quarrel being last postseason. Toronto managed to make things interesting but still fell to Joel Embiid and company in six games.

One of the main reasons why the Sixers were able to advance was the play of Joel Embiid. In the series, the MVP runner-up averaged 26.2 PPG and 11.3 RPG while shooting 52% from the field. Following the playoff exit, one member of the Raptors appears to be holding a grudge toward the All-Star center.

Recently, Rookie of The Year Scottie Barnes was live streaming while playing the latest NBA 2K. While playing, he opened a pack that had an Embiid card in it. Barnes was quick to show how unamused he was and even said he was going to trade him.

Barnes only appeared in four games of the first-round matchup due to a foot injury. In his first taste of postseason action, he averaged 12.8 PPG, 9.0 RPG, and 4.3 APG.

Sixers Draft Stash Signs Deal Overseas

Since being drafted by the Sixers, Filip Petrusev has had a strong desire to join the NBA ranks. However, the team has opted to stash him overseas to continue to work on his game. The 22-year-old played in the Las Vegas Summer League and averaged 5.5 points and 2.3 rebounds across four matchups.

According to eurohoops.net, Petrusev will be making his way back overseas after agreeing to a deal with Crvena Zvezda. Last season, he was a member of Anadolu Efes of the Turkish Super League and averaged 15.2 PPG and 6.2 RPG.