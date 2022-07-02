Sixers Proposed Trade Lands Disgruntled Former MVP

Philadelphia 76ers President of Basketball Operation Daryl Morey has never shied away from making a big splash in the trade market. After acquiring James Harden at the trade deadline last year, an opportunity to add another mega-deal to his resume might be taking shape.

Just before the start of free agency, the NBA world got turned on its side after news of Kevin Durant requesting a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. The two-time Finals MVP has four years remaining on his contract and is fresh off posting averages of 29.9 PPG, 7.4 RPG, and 6.4 APG.

While Durant listed the Phoenix Suns and Miami Heat as his preferred destinations, any team could realistically enter the sweepstakes given his contract situation. With that in mind, the people over at Bleacher Report came up with unexpected trade ideas for the 33-year-old. In the article, there is a scenario where the Sixers send Tobias Harris, Tyrese Maxey, Matisse Thybulle, and three first-round pick swaps to the Nets in exchange for Durant.

The Sixers’ side of this needs no explanation. Durant, Harden and Embiid would be the most dangerous trio in the league, and Philly gets off Harris’ deal in the process of assembling a new superteam.

This is a steep price to pay, but the Sixers’ franchise cornerstone has made his thoughts clear about the possibility of playing with Durant. Jason Dumas of Bleacher Report cited that Embiid informed the front office he wants them to try everything in their power to get a deal done.

Sixers Fans Hesitant to Part Ways With Tyrese Maxey

Most people would think this offer is a no-brainer for the Sixers, given the player they’d be getting in return, but some fans are hesitant about one aspect.

Since this news surfaced, the Philly faithful have been all over social media stating they don’t want to see Tyrese Maxey traded away. The 21-year-old is a fan favorite due to his humble nature and strong work ethic.

I have to say, part of why I don't want to trade Maxey for KD is rooting for Maxey is a pure joy, and rooting for KD just seems kinda miserable. — Sisyphus Culture (@JakeOnSixers) July 1, 2022

Anyone else extremely nervous about the next 3 hours? Would love KD but seeing Maxey potentially go will break the hearts of many. — Sixers Nation (@PHLSixersNation) June 30, 2022

I cannot accept that so many people are willing to trade Maxey as part of a a large for KD. Drama follows KD everywhere he goes. Maxey is 2/3 his age with crazy work ethic. If that trade happens, we will regret it after 1 year. — Connor M. (@ConnorPhillyBoy) July 2, 2022

Maxey stepped up in a big way this season in light of Ben Simmons’ absence, and then his game improved even more following the addition of James Harden. Across 75 games, the second-year guard averaged 17.5 PPG, 3.2 RPG, and 4.3 APG while shooting a stellar 42.7% from beyond the arc.

Sending Maxey away would be a tough goodbye for the Sixers, but would have to be done if they wanted any chance of getting Kevin Durant to Philadelphia.

Sixers Fan Makes Absurd Kevin Durant Trade Take

Back in June, Netflix released Adam Sandler’s newest movie ‘Hustle.’ The film took place in Philadelphia, and multiple Sixers made cameos. Easily the biggest name who did not take part was All-Star center Joel Embiid. Because of this, one fan called into ‘97.5 The Fanatic’ and said the team should trade the MVP runner-up to Brooklyn in exchange for Durant.

Just heard a viewer on 97.5 say the @sixers should trade Embiid for Durant because Embiid doesn’t even like Philly because he wasn’t in the movie Hustle — Steve Lindsay (@SteveLindsayCBS) July 1, 2022

Sixers fans have been known to say some outrageous things, but this one certainly takes the cake. Since arriving in Philly, Embiid has wanted nothing more than to bring a championship to the city. To say he doesn’t like it simply because he didn’t take part in a movie is a bit absurd.

Daryl Morey’s primary goal is to put a contender around Joel Embiid. In no way would he ship the All-Star center out to bring in a new superstar.