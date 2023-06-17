Proposed Trade Sends James Harden to Pelicans and Former Top Pick to Sixers

James Harden lands with the New Orleans Pelicans while Zion Williamson is paired with reigning MVP Joel Embiid on the Philadelphia 76ers in a proposed trade from ESPN’s Andre Snellings, whose scenario is as follows:

Philadelphia 76ers get: Williamson ($33M this year), Larry Nance Jr. ($10M this year), Garrett Temple ($5M), Trey Murphy III ($3M) New Orleans Pelicans get: James Harden (currently $33M before opt out; Harden must agree to sign-and-trade), P.J. Tucker ($10.5M), Mac McClung (qualifying offer), two 2024 second-round picks (76ers’ and Knicks’ picks)

If the Sixers were to pull off such a trade, Snellings believes the new supersized Philadelphia frontcourt would have the highest ceiling in the NBA.

“If the 76ers can pair Williamson with Embiid and a strong supporting cast featuring Maxey, Murphy, De’Anthony Melton and Tobias Harris, the 76ers would have the highest ceiling in the NBA,” Snellings wrote.

As for the Big Easy portion of this blockbuster, Snellings believes the deal would open the floor up for Pelicans star Brandon Ingram while also providing additional scoring opportunities for “The Beard.”

“Brandon Ingram is an All-Star, but the fit with Williamson isn’t ideal because both are combo forwards who like to operate with the ball in their hands,” Snellings wrote. “While Ingram would be the foundational young star of the Pels, he doesn’t have the usage requirements of Joel Embiid, which would open up additional scoring opportunities for Harden.”

P.J. Tucker Gives Pelicans Firepower to Compete in West

A more understated aspect of Snellings’ deal is the Pelicans landing 38-year-old forward P.J. Tucker; who the ESPN writer feels would give New Orleans the “firepower and the size to compete with any team in the West,” before putting the defending NBA Champions, the Denver Nuggets, on notice.

“Tucker is a tough-minded, defensive veteran to fit into the Pelicans frontcourt rotation next to Jonas Valanciunas and Herbert Jones,” Snellings prefaced before saying, “That team would have both the firepower and the size to compete with any team in the West, including the Denver Nuggets.”

Tucker has elevated teams like the Miami Heat, Milwaukee Bucks, and Houston Rockets to contender status in recent seasons, so such pronounced faith from Snellings in the forward isn’t misplaced.

James Harden Returning to Sixers ‘Favorite in the Clubhouse’

While Harden departure rumors have been a staple of the 2023 Sixers offseason, CBS Sports’ Colin Ward-Henninger believes that the guard’s return to Philadelphia is a “favorite in the clubhouse.”

“Despite his playoff failures, Harden has been productive as the 76ers’ point guard, leading the NBA in assists last season while putting up 21 points per game on his best 3-point shooting since his last OKC season back in 2012,” Snellings prefaced before saying, “The chatter about Harden heading back to Houston has been loud and consistent, but returning to Philadelphia with new head coach Nick Nurse is probably the favorite in the clubhouse.”

Harden was reportedly a “driving force” behind Doc Rivers’ dismissal as Sixers head coach according to Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer, so the return of “The Beard” is the only thing separating the franchise from a potential avalanche of bad PR if Embiid is offended by Harden having any sway on who the coach is despite not being under contract long-term.