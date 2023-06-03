Proposed Trade Reunites Sixers’ Tobias Harris With Former Team

With Tobias Harris’ $39.3 million contract expiring next season, the Philadelphia 76ers now have a trade asset on their hands. Should they decide to trade Harris, Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report proposed a trade between the Sixers and the Los Angeles Clippers in which the following would happen.

76ers Receive: Eric Gordon, Marcus Morris Sr., 2023 second-round pick (No. 48 overall)

Clippers Receive: F Tobias Harris

Swartz explained that whether the Sixers would do this trade or not would depend on how things shake out with James Harden.

“Much of what Philly decides to do this offseason will revolve around James Harden’s free agency. If Harden signs with the Houston Rockets or anywhere else, the Sixers may have to add some backcourt help via trade,” Swartz wrote.

He then explained that should Harden leave, why the Clippers and the Sixers would agree to the trade.

“Splitting Harris up into multiple players and a draft pick would help cover up a potential loss of Harden. Gordon put up 12.4 points on 37.1 percent shooting from three, Morris chipped in 11.2 points while hitting 36.4 percent of his outside shots, and Philly acquires a second-rounder in this draft.

“The Clippers get the best overall player in the deal in Harris, who played the best basketball of his career in Los Angeles from 2017-2019.”

Gordon Hayward Floated as Trade Target

Podcaster Adam Aaronson of The Rights to Ricky Sanchez wrote out multiple trade options the Sixers could look into should Harden leave. Among the trade options named was Gordon Hayward of the Charlotte Hornets.

Aaronson explained why Hayward would be a good trade option if Harden leaves the Sixers.

“The Charlotte Hornets jump out to me as well. They have Gordon Hayward on an expiring contract about $8 million cheaper than Harris’ deal. Hayward would make a lot of sense as a target if Harden walks, as the Sixers would need more reliable ball-handling.”

Hayward was once an all-star but has suffered multiple injuries that have derailed multiple seasons and cut his prime short. However, Hayward has a career average of 3.5 assists a game and is coming off a season where he averaged 4.1 assists.

Knicks Hope Joel Embiid Will Make Trade Request

ESPN’s Tim MacMahon revealed on the June 1 episode of “The Hoop Collective” that the New York Knicks are hoping Joel Embiid will request a trade in the near future.

“(The Knicks) are not hoping for patience. They’re hoping for The Process. I don’t know if that’s coming, but they’ve looked at that situation in Philly, and there’s been a hope in New York that stuff in Philly will go haywire to the point where Embiid will ask out,” MacMahon said.

MacMahon acknowledged the low likelihood of the Knicks’ hopes coming true.

“I don’t know the percentage odds on that, I would say they are slim, but that’s been the hope.”

There have been no indications that Embiid wants a trade as of now, and he is about to enter the first year of a four-year contract extension with the Sixers. Even if he eventually requests a trade, sending him to a division rival would be difficult.