Sixers Sound Off On Rebounding Struggles Amid Losing Skid

There are plenty of unfortunate reasons for the Philadelphia 76ers’ underwhelming start this season. One that has particularly shown face in recent matchups has been their lack of ability to rebound the basketball. The Sixers rank dead last in the NBA in rebounding on the season with 46.9 per game. They are 29th in total rebounding percentage (47.6%) and have been outrebounded 148-111 over the past three games. This is not a massive surprise as Philadelphia also finished last season ranked last in rebounds per game with 49.2 per game. While their slow pace of play admittedly limits their opportunities for rebounds, the failure to win the battle in this area put them at a massive detriment.

This is an issue that the Sixers are well aware of and hoping to fix moving forward. Doc Rivers was asked about this following the loss previous loss to the Rockets and put it, “Well, Steven Adams caused the Memphis one. That one is simple. The Houston one, they just crashed from the slots and we just didn’t have a lot of block outs. I still think, in both of those games, even Steven Adams, dribble penetration is what creates offensive rebounds because the big is helping, and against Memphis, if Joel goes to help, Steven Adams is getting the rebound. There is no other human on your team that can keep him off the glass. That’s why he’s so good. He’s a great offensive rebounder, in general, and he also plays with Morant who lives in the paint and bigs are off his body. The reason why you keep him off the glass is by staying on his body. When you do that, then Morant’s dunking all game. Then I thought Houston lived in the paint as well,” per Ky Carlin of SixersWire.

Joel Embiid wanted none of Steven Adams’ mind games 😂pic.twitter.com/Bk3mR23lJw — Steven Adams Stats (@funakistats) December 4, 2022

P.J. Tucker’s Thoughts

The biggest signing of the offseason was hoped to play a role in fixing this as he plays the majority of the Sixers’ power forward minutes. While it is foolish to expect the career 5.6-per-game rebounder to fix this issue completely, his toughness and commitment in this area have not been infectious in the way it was hoped.

Tucker pointed this out himself following the loss to the Rockets and called out the team for the lack of physicality. As the veteran put it, “We gotta be more physical. Period. We’ve kinda been saying that all year, but we gotta be more physical. We gotta hit first. We gotta be more aggressive on the box outs and helping each other. It’s not always the guy that’s actually boxed out. It’s like the help, the guy behind him, and just being on the same page, but we definitely gotta be more physical. That’s without a doubt,” per Ky Carlin of SixersWire.

— 2nd highest +/- by a 76er The most 0-point games by any starter since 2010. pic.twitter.com/jgjCbdV2Mj — StatMuse (@statmuse) December 6, 2022

Paul Reed also added fuel to this fire by stating, “I just feel like we’re not boxing out enough. I feel like we need all five guys going in there crashing. A lot of the times, it’ll be Jo down there by himself trying to get a rebound. We need everybody. I think that’s one of the biggest things.”

Joel Embiid’s Impact

While he does not get the finger pointed at him often, a great deal of this responsibility must fall on the shoulders of Joel Embiid. The Sixers superstar is averaging just 9.6 rebounds per game which is the fewest since his rookie season in which he averaged 7.8 per game but played 10 fewer minutes per game.

He will always end up collecting rebounds due to his 7-foot frame, but Embiid is not a great rebounder. His inability or unwillingness to box out or get position oftentimes results in extra possessions for the opposing team. With no other members of the Sixers being excellent rebounders either, this weakness has especially been shown this year.

Joel Embiid, with Steven Adams as the defender last night, went 9 of 21 (42.8%) with only 19 of his 35 PTS scored on Adams. Embiid tried to take Adams away from the paint but Stevo was up to it, contesting most shots, and the help from Jaren/Santi was huge… pic.twitter.com/cqIztKM0N5 — Steven Adams Stats (@funakistats) December 3, 2022

Per NBA.com, 61.4% of Embiid’s rebounds on the season have been uncontested. 34.6% of his rebounds are coming with one player contesting, and just 3.9% of his boards this season have been with two or more players competing for free possession. While it is obviously more difficult to grab a rebound when others are going for it, there is no reason Embiid should not be dominating these matchups due to his massive frame which gives him a massive advantage.

The Sixers oftentimes follow Embiid’s energy level to a fault. The inconsistent levels of passion have been seen often this year and rebounding is a clear indicator of this type of hustle. While the mindset of bringing in some of these tough players was to negate this, the team follows as Embiid leads. The superstar has plenty on his plate already, but putting more of a focus on rebounding the ball could go a long way toward helping the team. If the Sixers are to begin turning things around it will take a more convincing effort from the team as a whole and this will start with their most important two-way player looking himself in the mirror.