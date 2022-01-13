Sixers Decision-Makers & Simmons’ Rep Meet in Philly

Whether there’s actually anything to it or not, The Athletic’s report that the Hawks could be an “emerging suitor” for Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons feels like the first substantial piece of Simmons trade intel in some time.

However, suitors emerging and names like John Collins being mentioned as possible targets by insiders like Shams Charania doesn’t necessarily mean something is in the works. Rumors, speculation and even chatter between teams are one thing; actively negotiating the particulars of an actual deal is another entirely.

Recent reporting aside, all we really know about the Simmons-Sixers drama is that it has been mired in a months-long stalemate.

One side is pushing toward a return to play while asking for the world in trade talks. The other wants to leave and is unwilling/unable to be on the hardwood before that happens. In other words: Rock, meet hard place.

On Wednesday, however, there was something of a development in the story, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Sixers Meet With Simmons’ Agent





With the NBA trade deadline less than a month away, there’s undoubtedly a desire on both sides to come to a resolution. So, it should come as no surprise that Philly’s top executives just took a meeting with Simmons’ powerhouse agent.

Via Wojnarowski:

Agent for Ben Simmons – Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul – met with Sixers’ Daryl Morey and Elton Brand to discuss status of stalemate today.

The league insider added that the lunch meeting, which was held in Philly, was an effort to “talk through the ongoing Simmons situation.” Alas, Woj noted that things don’t appear to have changed much: “Sixers continue to want Simmons to return to the floor, but there’s no movement on that front — nor traction on a trade now.”

Still, the fact that the two sides are talking is probably a good thing.

Sixers In Charlie Brown Jr. to Two-Way Contract

A native of Northeast Philly, guard-forward Charlie Brown Jr. is living the dream. On January 7, the 24-year-old made his Sixers debut at Wells Fargo Center in front of a crowd of friends, family and fans from his college days at nearby Saint Joseph’s, and he acquitted himself well, too.

Flash forward to Tuesday and the team he grew up cheering for officially brought an end to his hardship player status by inking him to a two-way contract.

To clear a spot for Brown, the Sixers elected to waive Aaron Henry.

Before signing a 10-day contract with the Sixers, Brown was with the Mavs on another hardship deal. He began the season with the Sixers’ G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats, with whom he put up 16.3 points, 7.7 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.8 steals per game.

Since turning pro in 2019, he’s seen action with the Sixers, Mavs, Oklahoma City Thunder and Atlanta Hawks.

