Seth Curry Singles Out Tyrese Maxey After Sixers Clinch Series

After the Philadelphia 76ers swept the Brooklyn Nets, former Sixer and Nets guard Seth Curry singled out former teammate Tyrese Maxey for what he has improved at as a player since starting his NBA career.

“Obviously, shooting the ball,” Curry told Ky Carlin of Sixers Wire. “He’s a knockdown shooter now. So that allows him to just be more aggressive using his speed and attacking the basket, which he’s always been good at, but he found a great role just being aggressive and scoring the ball. He’s getting better and taking advantage of his opportunities.”

Maxey started his NBA career with Curry as his teammate in 2020, and the two would be teammates until 2022, when Curry was included in the trade to acquire James Harden from the Nets at the NBA Trade Deadline. Their first-round playoff matchup was the first time the two had faced off in the playoffs since the trade went down.

Against the Nets, Maxey averaged 21.8 points and five rebounds while shooting 47.1% from the field and 50% from three in the Sixers’ sweep.

Seth Curry Sends Strong Message to Joel Embiid

Joel Embiid did not play in the Sixers’ final playoff game against the Nets because of a knee sprain he suffered in Game 4, which ultimately did not matter since the Sixers prevailed anyway.

After the game, Curry said that he believes that Embiid’s heavy minutes’ load may have been what led to his injury while wishing the best for his former teammate going forward in the playoffs.

“I didn’t see [Embiid’s injury] happen, honestly, but I mean, he’s been playing a lot of minutes,” Curry told Carlin after the Sixers had completed the sweep “A big fella like that, you just hope he can stay healthy. Got a full playoff run. So he has a lot on his shoulders. Pretty much every superstar in the league, a lot on his shoulders, just playing a lot of minutes and a lot of wear and tear throughout the season, so hopefully, he can get back healthy and give it a full run.”

There have been no updates on Embiid since his absence in Game 4, but the Sixers will have him rested until April 29 at the very earliest.

Charles Barkley Singles Out Tyrese Maxey

While recapping their series-clinching win over the Nets, former Sixer and NBA legend Charles Barkley singled out Maxey, believing watching him for the next decade or so would be a pleasure to watch.

“I’ll tell you what. We’re going to have the pleasure of watching Tyrese Maxey for the next 10 to 15 years in Philly. I love that kid,” Barkley said.

In their series-clinching win, Maxey put up 16 points and eight rebounds while shooting six-for-20 from the field, which included hitting one of four three-pointers, which was enough to end the Nets’ season.

Barkley added how impressed he was with his former team, especially since Embiid can now rest for longer with the sweep and all.

“I was very impressed with my Sixers today. They came out and handled business. Now Joel gets more rest.”