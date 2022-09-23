Shake Milton Shouts Out Former Sixers Fan-Favorite for Easing His NBA Transition

Shake Milton is one of the more quiet personalities on the Philadelphia 76ers roster. The four-year veteran has spent the entirety of his career with the Sixers thus far but is never a guy to find his name in the headlines. Milton has provided solid bench minutes for Philadelphia and is hoping to maintain this role moving forward. He recently went on the Talk of the Town 918 Podcast where he was given a chance to map out his path to the NBA and experiences with the Sixers. When discussing his professional transition, he gave a shoutout to former Sixers’ fan-favorite Mike Scott for helping ease the difficult leap. When asked if there was a veteran that took him under his wing Milton replied:

“Mike Scott. That’s my guy, OG. He was a real good dude, real good dude. He kinda kept my head on straight.”- Shake Milton

The clip from the podcast can also be seen here:

Shake Milton gives a shoutout to Mike Scott for taking him under his wing when on the Talk of the Town 918 podcast 🐝 pic.twitter.com/VMmv9S1LM6 — Pick Swap Podcast (@PickSwapPod) September 23, 2022

Mike Scott’s Time with the Sixers

Mike Scott first came to the Sixers as a part of the Tobias Harris trade as the franchise flipped from the dark days of “The Process” into the win-now team they are today. Scott had one of the best stretches of his career in the 29 games he played with the Sixers during the 2018-19 season. He connected on 41.2% of his three-point attempts and succeeded in filling the role of the team’s enforcer. Scott also played a valuable role in the Sixers playoff rotation. He even hit this go-ahead three-pointer to help take a 3-1 series lead over the Nets during the 2018-19 playoffs.

In total, he spent three seasons in Philadelphia with his on-court role shrinking throughout. His impact was felt far beyond the court, which Milton mentioned in the interview, as he was among the most active players in the community. Scott had many memorable moments including having a nerf war with kids in Philly and also getting into a fight at an Eagles tailgate. He has not played in the NBA since the 2020-21 season when he last played with the Sixers.

Mike Scott enjoying himself in a nerf war with Philly kids! #Sixers #HereTheyCome pic.twitter.com/3lxLsO0Dx1 — Sixers Nation (@SixersNationCP) September 23, 2019

What’s Next for Shake Milton?

While there is a great deal of excitement surrounding the new additions to the Sixers, each guy is also a threat to the minutes usually assigned to Milton. It has been an up-and-down career for the SMU product thus far.

He has shown some really intriguing flashes, such as the 39-point eruption against the Clippers during the 2019-20 season, but has not consistently put the pieces together. Milton had his best season in 2020-21 when he averaged 13.0 points, 3.1 assists, and 2.3 rebounds per game. Unfortunately, his scoring and assist numbers slipped to 8.2 points and 2.5 assists per game last season and he will be looking to improve moving forward.

There are plenty of new faces making their statement about why they belong in the Sixers rotation but Milton should not be counted out entirely. It is awesome to see him reflecting on his journey and shouting out Mike Scott for the off-court impact he brought to the team. His focus will now be shifted purely to basketball as Sixers training camp is set to begin on Tuesday.