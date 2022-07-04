Western Conference Sharpshooter Hints at Joining Sixers

It has been a busy offseason for the Philadelphia 76ers, and more could be in stored. First, Daryl Morey stocked up on wing depth by signing P.J. Tucker and Danuel House Jr.. Members of the organization then flew out to the Hamptons to being working on a new contract for All-Star guard James Harden.

Following their initial flurry of moves, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst mentioned that more additions could be on the way for the Sixers. One of the possible moves was brought up mistakenly after a slip-up on social media. Dallas Mavericks sharpshooter Reggie Bullock shared a picture on his Instagram story that spoke about him making his way to Philadelphia.

Reggie Bullock shared something interesting to his story 👁 pic.twitter.com/e14mXxejYn — Hoops Reference (@HoopsReference) July 4, 2022

Bullock quickly took to Twitter and jokingly responded about the incident after it was picked up by fans so quickly.