Former Sixers Lottery Pick Paralyzed After Bike Accident

A veteran of 12 years in the NBA who began his career in the mid-’90s as a No. 2 overall pick by the Philadelphia 76ers has been left paralyzed as a result of an accident earlier this year.

Per a statement released by the Dallas Mavericks, with whom he spent the majority of his career, 7-foot-6 big man Shawn Bradley has spent the last several weeks in the hospital after being struck by an automobile while biking near his home. His paralysis comes as a result of a traumatic spinal injury suffered during the collision.

The release, which was shared by the Mavericks on Wednesday, comes nearly two months after the accident occurred on January 20.

Bradley was Only a Block From his Home When Struck

According to the update, Bradley was riding his bike a mere block away from his Saint George, Utah home when a motorist struck him from behind. Shortly thereafter, the 48-year-old underwent neck fusion surgery.

Since his procedure, Bradley is said to have spent the last eight weeks in the hospital undergoing rehabilitation.

His wife, Carrie, has remained at his side while he works to recover from the devastating injury. Per the release, he has remained in good spirits as “an amazing team of rehabilitation specialists and family” have worked to support his efforts. He also wished to convey his thanks for the outpouring of support he has received.

Bradley reportedly has designs on using the attention drawn by his accident to raise public awareness of bicycle safety.

Mark Cuban Comments

While Bradley began his career in Philadelphia as a member of one of the better draft classes of the 1990s, he spent the last nine years of his career in Dallas. Mavericks owner Mark Cuban — who spent five of those years with Bradley after purchasing the team from H. Ross Perot Jr. in 2000 — offered his best wishes in the statement.

“We are saddened to hear of Shawn’s accident,” he said. “Shawn has always been incredibly determined and shown a fighting spirit. He will always be a part of our Mavs family.

Mavericks GM Donnie Nelson, a franchise mainstay since the late ’90s, also spoke glowingly about Bradley.

“We are deeply saddened to hear of Shawn’s injury and our thoughts and prayers go out to him and his family,” said Nelson. “In his eight-plus seasons in Dallas, Shawn demonstrated all of the qualities you want in a person representing your organization.”

“He is a Maverick for life,” he concluded.

Bradley’s Career & Philly Roots

After starring as a freshman at BYU during the 1990-91 season, Bradley — who is a devout member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints — left school to serve a two-year church mission. Upon his return, he elected to forego his final three years of eligibility and enter the 1993 NBA Draft.

In a class that included the likes of Chris Webber, Anfernee Hardaway, Jamal Mashburn, Isaiah Rider, Vin Baker, Sam Cassell and Nick Van Exel, Bradley ended up going to the Sixers with the second pick.

He spent parts of three seasons in Philly, averaging nearly 10 points, eight rebounds and 3.2 blocks per contest.

Bradley was later traded to the New Jersey Nets in a deal that netted the Sixers former All-Star Derrick Coleman. After spending parts of the next two seasons with the Nets, he ultimately found his way to the Mavs, with whom he found a basketball home.

In 832 career games, Bradley put up 8.1 points and 6.3 rebounds per contest. He currently ranks No. 1 all-time in block percentage (7.8) ninth in blocks per game (2.5) and 15th in total blocked shots (2,119).