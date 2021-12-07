Proposed Trade Would Land Sixers Star Guard, Depth

As the Philadelphia 76ers look for a potential trade partner for Ben Simmons, they may find a potential suitor lurking underneath the radar.

The Sixers definitely need to move on from Simmons as the young point guard is clearly unhappy in Philadelphia. And while most of the rumored trade possibilities involving Simmons have involved big names with notable teams, the Sixers could find a worthy deal for a package of players — rather than one superstar player.

According to Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report, the Sixers could “fix” their disappointing start in a possible deal with the San Antonio Spurs. Buckley’s proposed trade sees Philadelphia dealing Simmons for the Spurs’ Dejounte Murray, Devin Vassell and Doug McDermott.

How Spurs Players Would Fit With Sixers

Buckley outlines why Murray — a former All-NBA defensive selection — would be a “difference-maker” for the 13-11 Sixers.

“Back in early October, B/R’s Jake Fischer reported the Sixers were uninterested in bringing back Dejounte Murray and Lonnie Walker IV in a Ben Simmons blockbuster. But maybe Murray’s subsequent growth a reshuffled trade package could get something done. Murray has played his way into Most Improved Player award consideration with a slew of personal bests, including 19.1 points, 8.6 rebounds and 8.2 assists. While he may never be a knockdown shooter, he’s at least willing to take aim from distance and let it rip (4.1 three-point attempts per game). Add elite defense to the equation, and Murray might qualify as a “difference-maker,” which is the stated target of 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey in the Simmons trade talks. Murray could check a lot of the same boxes as Simmons, albeit with far less size (6’4″, 180 lbs. to Simmons’ 6’11”, 240 lbs.) but more shooting.”

Buckley then mentions why the extra players in Vassell and McDermott could contribute to the Sixers’ rotation. More importantly, he mentions why the Spurs would be so sold on the idea of building around Simmons.

“What could tip the scales for Philly are the additions of Devin Vassell, a three-and-D wing with some off-the-dribble verve, and Doug McDermott, a 6’7” sniper and clever off-ball cutter. All three players could factor into the Sixers’ rotation right now, and this underperforming roster could use the relief. As for the Spurs, this would be about conceding that there isn’t a franchise talent on the roster and wanting Simmons to fill that void. San Antonio should see enough openings in its long-term blueprint to be intrigued by the idea of building around Simmons. On a roster that hides his shooting shortcomings and emphasizes his athletic strengths, he could shine in ways he never has in Philly. And that’s saying something for a player three All-Star selections and one All-NBA honor on his resume.”

Why Spurs Trade May Be Better Deal Than Blazers

Surrounding Joel Embiid with several key role players — a point guard who can handle and play defense, a swingman who can shoot the three and play defense and a proven off-the-ball 3-point shooter — might be better than Philadelphia going the usual route of pairing a superstar such as CJ McCollum with Embiid.

Rumors have swirled for months regarding a potential trade involving the Portland Trail Blazers and Sixers. That proposed deal would see Simmons traded to Portland for McCollum, three first-round picks and three pick swaps. However, the Blazers have shot that idea down.

Damian Lillard — Portland’s franchise building block — is interested in the idea of playing with the 25-year-old Simmons, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

A trade with the Blazers may be the juicy idea, but a deal with the Spurs — a rebuilding franchise with a 72-year-old head in Gregg Popovich who could very well retire after this season — is the more feasible deal.