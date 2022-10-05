Sixers Could Turn to Former Coach of the Year to Replace Doc Rivers

It’s only been one preseason game, but the Philadelphia 76ers already look like they’re in regular season form. After strong showings from Tyrese Maxey and Furkan Korkmaz, as well as nice defensive efforts from Matisse Thybulle and De’Anthony Melton, the Sixers’ youngsters look primed to compete.

Add in Joel Embiid and James Harden at the top of the lineup and there are very few weak spots on the roster for opposing teams to exploit. Sure, some of Philadelphia’s Embiid and Harden-less rosters could be hunted, but don’t project to be picked apart by the Miami Heat like last year’s iteration.

If there’s one weak spot on Philadelphia’s roster, it’s likely found not on the court, but next to it. Head coach Doc Rivers has failed to navigate the Sixers past the second round of the playoffs over the last two seasons at the helm. It’s not all Rivers’ fault — Embiid’s facial fracture was a freak accident that sank the Sixers last season. But let’s not forget: Embiid was injured because he was still playing in a game that was well over at that point, a decision that falls squarely on Rivers.

And according to NBA insider Bill Simmons, if things go belly-up in Philadelphia early, it could put Rivers squarely on the hot seat. Simmons discussed potential outcomes (and replacements) for Rivers on his podcast The Bill Simmons Podcast with guest and fellow NBA insider Zach Lowe on October 5.

Simmons: Are we sure Doc Rivers is the Sixers coach in February? Cause if this goes badly out of the gate, I think they move fast. This is either, we start out fast, this is great. If they start out sluggish, I just don’t think he’s gonna make it. Lowe: Okay, who gets the job then? Simmons: Mike D. Lowe: Cassell’s still on that bench. Simmons: Could be Cassell.

D’Antoni would bring the Daryl Morey-led Rockets-fest full circle in Philadelphia. The two-time Coach of the Year guided the Rockets during Harden’s glory years in Houston several years ago.

Simmons also discussed Rivers’ history of coaching big-time talent in big-time moments and how the championship-winning coach has fallen short time and again.

Rivers’ Checkered Coaching History with Top Talent

Over his career, Rivers has coached some basketball legends. With the Magic in the late ’90s and early 2000s, he led a group that included Tracy McGrady and Grant Hill. With the Boston Celtics a decade later, he oversaw future Hall of Famers Paul Pierce, Ray Allen, and Kevin Garnett. With the Clippers in the 2010s, he coached Chris Paul, DeAndre Jordan, and Blake Griffin.

Rivers does have a Finals win under his belt, which he earned with the Celtics in 2010. But he’s been criticized for not getting the most out of those other talented teams. It’s a trend Simmons hit on in his podcast Wednesday.

“The big concern with me is just the Doc piece. And we’ve seen Doc being handed loaded rosters. I would say, over the last 15 years, the rosters Doc has coached, just from a talent-level standpoint, is ludicrous. And here’s another one. And every year it’s this happened, oh this happened, this happened,” Simmons said.

One of the biggest concerns this season will be watching how Rivers manages the lower half of the roster.

Will Rivers Continue Prioritizing Veterans Over Youth?

Earlier in the summer, fans declined to give Rivers a vote of confidence ahead of the new season. It’s a sign that Rivers still has much to prove in Philadelphia.

One of the biggest question marks will revolve around how Rivers uses Paul Reed and Montrezl Harrell. In the past, Rivers has over-relied on veterans like Dwight Howard, Paul Millsap, and Montrezl Harrell over younger, better players like Ivica Zubac.

Reed put on a strong showing during Philadelphia’s lone preseason game against the Nets Monday night. Will it be enough to convince Rivers to change his ways? Only time will tell.