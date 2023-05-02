Sixers’ Doc Rivers Revealed What He Told James Harden About Vegas Trip

Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden generated some controversy when he was caught on video in Las Vegas in the layoff between playoff series, but head coach Doc Rivers said he didn’t care.

In fact, he authorized it.

The Sixers coach opened up about the incident in an interview with Heavy Sports insider Steve Bulpett, revealing that Harden had reached out to him for permission before making the trip. Rivers, who said he’s wound a bit less tightly in his older age, said he saw no reason why Harden couldn’t enjoy some time away.

“It’s funny,” he said. “James called me before he went, and I was like, ‘So what? Do it.’ Dennis Rodman went to Vegas. They asked me about it, and I said, ‘We had three days off.’ I told them to do whatever they want. He’s a grown man. I didn’t care.

“Don’t hit anybody, but, you know …” Rivers added with a laugh.

Doc Rivers Offers Perspective on Career

Harden didn’t follow his coach’s advice to a T — he was caught on video giving a light slap to someone as they spoke outside of a building. Rivers admitted that he may have been more strict on his star player’s request when he was a younger coach, but has learned not to sweat the small stuff.

“Oh, yeah, I would have overreacted to that, all of it,” Rivers told Bulpett. “But, you know, it’s funny to think about it now. Just years of coaching adults and watching ‘The Last Dance,’ all that stuff doesn’t seem as big. You just get older and more experienced, man. And you know what I’ve learned? Some guys are who they are. Let ’em be that.”

Rivers added that he has embraced a philosophy that President Barack Obama espoused at the 2015 White House Correspondents’ Dinner, when he said he did not have a “bucket list” but did have something that rhymed with it.

“It IS like that for me now,” Rivers said with a laugh. “Actually I say it all the time, ‘F*** it. The f*** with everybody.’ We’re good, I’m good. I love what I do, and I know that I’m good at it. And let’s keep doing it, you know?”

James Harden Comes Through for Shorthanded Sixers

Any worry that Harden may have been distracted from the task at hand was likely erased on May 1, when he scored a career playoff-high 45 points including the go-ahead 3-pointer with 8.7 seconds remaining to take down the Boston Celtics 119-115 in Game 1. The win gave home-court advantage back to the Sixers.

The win was even more impressive given that Sixers star big man Joel Embiid was out, missing his second straight game with a knee injury. Harden told reporters after the game that he never doubted his team could come into a hostile TD Garden and come out with a win.

“We didn’t come into the game expecting to lose. We came in here to win,” Harden said, via The Associated Press. “Whether Jo comes back or not, we’re going to be ready to go.”