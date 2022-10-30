Sixers Exercise Team Options On Two Young Guards

With an October 31st deadline nearly arriving, the Philadelphia 76ers have officially arrived at a contract decision for two of their young guards. Both Tyrese Maxey and Jaden Springer will have their team option exercised and remain with the Sixers for the 2023-24 season per a team press release.

According to SpotRac, Maxey’s contract will be valued at $4.3 million and he will be a restricted free agent following the season. Springer’s contract amount will be $2.2 million. The Sixers will have another team option for the 2024-25 season before he enters restricted free agency.

TYRESE MAXEY 🔥

44 Points (Career-High)

27 1st Half PTS (100% FG)

15/20 Shooting

9/12 Threes

8 Rebounds (Team-High)

4 Assists Last 2 Games: 37.5 PTS (66% FG, 65% 3PT), 6.5 REB, 5 AST, 1.5 STL

pic.twitter.com/M3CsRZJ42Z — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) October 29, 2022

Maxey’s Future With Sixers

It is no surprise to see Maxey’s option exercised. The 21-year-old has exceeded all expectations thus far with the Sixers and cemented a key place in the short-term and long-term plans of the organization.

The Kentucky product took a massive step forward last season after being thrust into the starting lineup during Ben Simmons’ absence. He answered the call and averaged 17.5 points, 4.3 assists, and 3.2 rebounds last season. Maxey also shot 42.7% on three-point attempts which ranked third in the entire NBA.

While it is still very early in the season, Maxey has shown signs of taking another leap forward this year. Through the first seven games of the season, he is averaging 22.6 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 3.4 assists. He recently recorded a career-high 44-point performance against the Raptors and also is shooting 46.8% on three-pointers to start the season. His combination of shooting polish and eye-opening burst has make him a dangerous and reliable offensive weapon for the Sixers.

Expect the Sixers to prioritize giving him a long-term contract moving forward. The relationship between Maxey and Philadelphia has been amazing thus far as the fan-favorite guard also has made his presence felt within the community. He is on track for a major payday in the near future and will continue to be a key part of the franchise moving forward.

Tyrese Maxey is at the game tonight #Phillies pic.twitter.com/Znefb3LoSl — Ben (John Kruk #1 Fan) (@wass8_) August 23, 2022

Springer’s Future With Sixers

The decision regarding Springer’s team option was likely not as easy. The 20-year-old was drafted with the 28th overall pick in the 2021 draft and still looks to be early in his career developmental arc.

While the Sixers knew he was a long-term project when they selected him, their win-now intentions as a team complicate his future. This was seen during the team’s decision to waive Isaiah Joe and Charles Bassey before the season. As a rookie last year, Springer played in a total of just six minutes at the NBA level. He primarily spent his time with the Delaware Blue Coats and saw somewhat mixed results.

Quite the defensive play from Jaden Springer pic.twitter.com/WKdfcWVfl9 — Jackson Frank (@jackfrank_jjf) July 6, 2022

During the G-League regular season, he averaged 14.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 2.8 assists during his 26.8 minutes of play. There were concerns with his overall offensive polish and efficiency as he shot just 46.4% from the field, 24.1% on three-pointers, and 65.1% at the free-throw line. Defensively, Springer shined and could hold up on this side of the floor at the NBA level already. However, whether or not he finds a positional fit on offense and can improve his shooting could be make-or-break for his future NBA outlook.

The Sixers’ decision to keep Springer in the organization shows their belief that this will be the case. If the Tennessee product can put all the pieces together he has the makings of a really solid NBA player. His development will be something to watch over the next two seasons as it is now clear he will remain with the Sixers during this time.