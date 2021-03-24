Sixers’ Harris Joins JJ Redick’s Podcast, Prompting Reunion Rumors [WATCH]

Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris appeared on former Sixers guard JJ Redick’s most recent podcast episode – released Wednesday – prompting speculation of a possible on-court reunion for the pair of former teammates.

Harris, as well as ESPN NFL analyst Mina Kimes, were guests on episode 49 of “The Old Man & the Three”, which is co-hosted by Tommy Alter and Redick. Alter is a producer, writer, podcast host, and co-founder of ThreeFourTwo Productions.

The podcast was launched last August from inside the NBA bubble.

Though the duo were only teammates for 27 games as a part of one season in Philadelphia in 2019, they have apparently stayed in touch. Harris – who is eight years younger than Redick – chatted on the show for about 40 minutes on topics including the men’s and women’s inequality issue in the NCAA, his disappointment of not making the NBA All-Star Game, and whether Joel Embiid can still be the MVP given his current injury.

Embiid has been out the past six games since suffering a knee injury on March 12.

Redick spent all of last season with the New Orleans Pelicans and has played 31 games under coach Stan Van Gundy this year. He has not been active since March 3 though and there have been rumors that his two-year contract may be bought out following Thursday’s trade deadline.

Harris Draws Praise From Sixers President, Head Coach

With Embiid missing games again and much of the opponent’s defensive focus primarily on Ben Simmons, Harris is finding himself in the middle of one if, if not his best seasons. Aside from the numbers, Sixers President Daryl Morey has been impressed with Harris’ leadership.

.@tobias31 is the most professional & consistent star player in the @NBA – gives us a chance to win every night & delivers in crunch time — Daryl Morey (@dmorey) March 24, 2021

Coach Doc Rivers meanwhile, spoke Tuesday night after the team’s victory against the Golden State Warriors and said that Harris’ 25-point, 13-rebound effort was a return to form after a down game against vs. the New York Knicks.

“What I liked about his game tonight (was), he didn’t force it. He kind of just let the game come to him, and he made plays, not just with his shot but with the pass, and played phenomenal defense,” Rivers said. “That told me a lot about him. He’s in this to win. He’s not in this for numbers, he’s in this for wins, and you can see that with the way he’s playing.”

Harris Posting Career-Best Numbers in 10th Season

Still only 28 years old, Harris has established himself as a solid veteran NBA player already. He has been with the 76ers for nearly three seasons now and played for four other franchises before coming to Philadelphia.

He has started and played in 20 playoff games, but one thing notably missing from his resumé is an all-star nod. Given his standout campaign in 2020-2021, many were surprised that Harris was not voted in.

The New York native is averaging a career-best 20.8 points per game and 3.6 assists per game. His shooting numbers across the board are currently the best of his career as well, with high marks in field goal percentage (50.8), three-point percentage (41.3), free throw percentage (89.4), and effective field goal percentage (55.9).

Harris is currently ninth in the NBA with 2.0 defensive win shares and 10th in free throw percentage. He is tied with Simmons for the team lead at 34.1 minutes per game, second behind Embiid in points per game, and trails only Embiid in player efficiency rating for players with at least 30 games played at 20.38.

