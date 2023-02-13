Sixers’ James Harden Delivers Strong Message on Patrick Mahomes

James Harden’s favorite NFL team may have fallen short of the Super Bowl, but he can still appreciate the greatness that is Patrick Mahomes.

The Philadelphia 76ers star is one of the most famous fans of the San Francisco 49ers and was in attendance for the NFC Championship game when his team fell short against the Philadelphia Eagles. After the Kansas City Chiefs knocked off the Eagles in Super Bowl 57 in a 38-25 thriller, Harden weighed in on the performance from Mahomes and the bright future for the two-time league MVP.

From One MVP to Another

Despite playing on a sore ankle that was dinged up again during the Super Bowl, Mahomes put on a masterfully efficient performance. He completed 21 of 27 passes for 182 yards and three touchdown passes, while also rushing for 44 yards on his still-hurting ankle. Mahomes turned it on in the second half, leading the team on three straight touchdown drives before leading his team to the game-winning field goal in the final seconds.

After the game, Harden admired how much Mahomes had accomplished at such an early point in his career.

“Mahomes no where near done that’s the scary part! Good game,” Harden tweeted.

Other NBA stars joined Harden in praising Mahomes, including former teammate Kevin Durant.

“No lie, one of the greatest football seasons I’ve followed. Congrats to the Chiefs on that bowl, can’t ever count them boys out! 15 is beyond special!!!” Durant tweeted.

“The great Patty Mahomes,” added Kyle Kuzma of the Washington Wizards.

The love across sports seems fitting as Mahomes himself was a multi-sport athlete. He was a standout baseball player in high school, and the Detroit Tigers selected Mahomes in the 37th round of the MLB draft. The quarterback’s father, Patrick Mahomes Sr., was a longtime MLB relief pitcher.

After Sunday’s win over the Eagles, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said Mahomes’ experience growing up around other sports helped prepare him for the biggest stage.

“He grew up in a locker room,” Reid said. “He’s seen the greats, and he strives to be the greatest. Without saying anything, that’s the way he works. He wants to be the greatest player ever. That’s what he wants to do, and that’s the way he goes about his business.”

All Eyes on Sixers After Philadelphia Title Season

Sunday’s loss for the Eagles capped a difficult and record-setting streak for the city of Philadelphia, one that ramps up pressure on the Sixers this season. As CBS Philadelphia reported, the Super Bowl loss was the third championship defeat for the city in a matter of months. The Philadelphia Phillies also lost in the World Series and the Philadelphia Union lost in the MLS Cup Final — both falling on the same day in November.

Phillies: Lose World Series

Union: Lose MLS Final

Eagles: Lose Super Bowl Sixers:??? pic.twitter.com/urcXHTNrmo — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 13, 2023

That has turned the city’s hope to the Sixers, who look to be a title contender in a competitive Eastern Conference. Harden has done his part to help lead the team to its first title since, taking a $15 million pay cut this season that gave the Sixers more financial flexibility.