National NBA Writer Subtly Hints Sixers Can Retain Seven-Time All-NBA Star

Most national NBA pundits share the stance that James Harden is more than likely leaving the Philadelphia 76ers in free agency — but CBS Sports’ James Herbert reacted to Nick Nurse’s recent hiring as head coach and seemingly spoke as though Harden would be back in a Sixers uniform during the 2023-24 season.

“Does Nurse expect Tyrese Maxey to hold his ground against bigger players as well as VanVleet does? Will he ask Harden to study OG Anunoby’s isolation defense or tell Tobias Harris he has to cover ground like Siakam? Unlikely,” Herbert wrote, slipping in a line about Harden being to Nurse in Philadelphia what Anunoby was to the coach in Toronto.

A Harden departure in free agency wouldn’t open up much free-agent spending for the Sixers. It remains in the best interest of the franchise to bring Harden back and hope a proven new coach can bring him, Joel Embiid, and a likely revamped supporting cast to higher heights than Doc Rivers did.

The only viable alternative would be to find a sign-and-trade that’d bring back a backcourt playmaker to directly replace “The Beard.”

Sixers Can Pursue Sign-and-Trade For Fred VanVleet

ClutchPoints’ Brett Siegel had a bombshell solution to replace Harden that’d involve a sign-and-trade transaction, but it wouldn’t involve Harden directly. Instead, Siegel envisions Philadelphia engaging the Toronto Raptors front office in an effort to land Fred VanVleet in such a scenario.

“Unless they were to move contracts around prior to the start of free agency, the Sixers may not have the ability to sign VanVleet outright, making a sign-and-trade with the Raptors the most likely path to them landing him this offseason,” Siegel wrote.

Siegel listed several different members of the Sixers roster that’d make sense in such an offer.

“P.J. Tucker is set to make $11 million next season before having a player option next summer, while Tobias Harris is entering the final year of his contract valued at $39.2 million,” Siegel prefaced before saying, “Both players would be key options for the Sixers to potentially deal in a sign-and-trade to make the money work. De’Anthony Melton at $8 million and Furkan Korkmaz at $5.3 million are two other cost-saving options as well.”

James Harden Decision Determines Franchise Direction

What Harden decides to do on July 1 — or presumably before since tampering rarely seems to be enforced in the modern NBA — will determine how aggressive the Sixers will be in building an immediate contender with Nurse at the coaching helm and Embiid under contract for four more years.

Re-signing with Philadelphia could have Daryl Morey looking to find a third star to pair with the team’s two former MVPs, with Trae Young, Damian Lillard, and Karl-Anthony Towns all being called “trendy offseason names” by CBS Sports’ Sam Quinn. Better-fitting names also mentioned by Quinn who could be on the move in the offseason include Chicago Bulls stars DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine.

Harden spurning the City of Brotherly Love would make things more complicated, though. The front office would still be pressured to find more help for Embiid but would be in danger of sacrificing depth after already losing the player with the second-highest usage rate in 2022-23. Instead of trading multiple assets for a star, the Sixers would possibly need to pivot and trade one player, be it Harris, Tucker, or Melton, for multiple rotation players.

Harden’s decision is the biggest fork in the road the team has faced since Jimmy Butler’s free agency in 2019. The Sixers must navigate it wisely to avoid beginning the next “Process” prematurely.