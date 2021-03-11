Sixers Star Ben Simmons Gifts Brother New Car for Birthday [WATCH]

Philadelphia 76ers All-Star guard Ben Simmons is taking the term “City of Brotherly Love” to the next level.

The 24-year-old Australian took to Instagram Live Tuesday night to invite thousands of his followers to see him surprise his half-brother, Sean Tribe, with a new car for his birthday.

“I gotta show you something,” Simmons said to Tribe on the video call while walking into his garage. “You know I love cars. So, that’s your car. I got you a car.”

“Stop it,” Tribe responded. “Bro, stop it.”

The former first overall draft pick then panned over to the brand new black vehicle, took Tribe and the nearly 10,000 viewers for a peek inside, and showcased some of its features.

The car has a “black on black interior” and is “baby-friendly” according to Simmons. Tribe, a sports agent based in Cleveland, Ohio, is one of Simmons’ five siblings.

Simmons Brings Brother to Tears With Gesture

After the Defensive Player of the Year candidate expressed his thanks to Tribe for “everything you do”, things got emotional for the older brother.

“Bro, you didn’t have to do that man. I really appreciate that,” Tribe said. “That is so amazing man. It is above and beyond whatever you have to do. That’s crazy. Oh my God.”

“Man, I got you crying on the (Instagram) Live?!” Simmons said with his left arm raised in celebration. “He’s crying on the Live! Yes!”

DPOY Candidate Co-Leading Sixers to Top of Eastern Conference

Prior to the All-Star break, Simmons and MVP candidate Joel Embiid led the Sixers to the top spot in the Eastern Conference with a 24-12 mark. The pair of All-Stars will be sidelined for at least the team’s first contest of the second half on Thursday though, due to possible COVID-19 exposure.

Simmons will also miss the Sixers’ game against the Washington Wizards on Friday, but Embiid’s status is up in the air, depending on if he continues to test negative for the coronavirus.

Head coach Doc Rivers and company are hoping to have some reinforcements enter the system sooner rather than later though, either via the trade market or coming up from the G-League. Among the names rumored recently as potential acquisitions for the Sixers have been Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry and Detroit Pistons guard Delon Wright.

Meanwhile, the Sixers’ developmental affiliate – the Delaware Blue Coats – are one victory away from winning the G League championship, which will be played on Thursday against the Lakeland Magic. Two of the Blue Coats primary weapons who could help the Sixers in their push towards the top seed are 2020 second-round draft picks Isaiah Joe and Paul Reed.

Joe has appeared in 20 NBA games this season, averaging 4.3 points and 1.2 rebounds per game, while Reed has played in five games with the Sixers, posting 3.6 points and 2.0 rebounds per game.

