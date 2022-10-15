Sixers’ Star Tyrese Maxey Continues Philly Sports Tour

Few players have embraced their city in the way Tyrese Maxey has with Philadelphia. The standout guard has made his presence felt on and off the court and appears to be living life to the absolute fullest. He has continued his tour of Philadelphia sports by making an appearance at the Flyers on Thursday. The Flyers cruised to a 5-2 victory over the New Jersey Devils in the season opener. Maxey admitted it was his first-ever hockey game and stated that it was “lit” when asked about it

Tyrese Maxey is at the Flyers game. pic.twitter.com/qA6epdIpOg — Olivia Reiner (@ReinerOlivia) October 14, 2022

Maxey’s Other Sporting Events

It has become a common theme to see Maxey sitting in the stands of other Philly sports teams. He has made his rounds to a Union and Phillies game already this summer. He had a complete experience at both venues which included banging the introductory drums at the Union games, throwing out the first pitch at Citizens Bank Park, and even joining the Phillies broadcast. Maxey stole the show on the broadcast and even formed a heart-warming friendship with John Kruk which has made its way to Twitter.

Tyrese Maxey is at the game tonight #Phillies pic.twitter.com/Znefb3LoSl — Ben (John Kruk #1 Fan) (@wass8_) August 23, 2022

The young guard also indicated that his plans for the week are not over and that he will be in attendance for the Eagles vs Cowboys game on Sunday night. Maxey, who is a Texas native, was vague regarding who he will be supporting in the matchup. After being directly asked by media members who his rooting interest will be for, he simply replied– “I’ll be at the game on Sunday. Gonna be a great game, I can’t wait to go.”

On-Court Goals

Maxey’s stadium tour will have to take a break as the Sixers season is set to begin on Tuesday. There are growing expectations for the 21-year-old as he has played his way into a crucial role within the Sixers. His eye-popping speed is a necessary change of pace within a Sixers offense that can fall too stagnant at times.

In just his second season in the NBA, Maxey averaged 17.5 points, 4.3 assists, and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 42.7% on three-pointers. It is difficult to expect how much further of a leap he could take considering the stellar year. While Joel Embiid and James Harden may headline the Sixers roster, Maxey will play an equally important role with his versatile and unique play.

Hell of a pass from James Harden and finish from Tyrese Maxey pic.twitter.com/0WOJVoSQOq — Jackson Frank (@jackfrank_jjf) April 16, 2022

Many were concerned that the Kentucky product’s play would take a step back following the addition of Harden, but it proved to be just the opposite. Prior to Harden’s arrival, Maxey averaged 16.9 points while shooting 46.9% from the field and 39.0% on three-point attempts. Upon taking the court with the 10-time All-Star, Maxey saw his numbers grow to 18.7 points per game while shooting 52.3% from the field and 48.0% on three-point attempts. Harden’s ability to take the playmaking responsibilities off of Maxey’s shoulders allowed him to play a more natural role and receive some easier looks as well.

With a whole season to play alongside each other, there is growing excitement about what the backcourt duo could look like. Maxey’s relentless work ethic makes it impossible to rule out him taking a further leap and solidifying himself among the NBA’s best. His red-hot start to the preseason has only added fuel to these flames. He has already built such a strong relationship with Philadelphia fans and they surely will have his back as he helps the Sixers towards their championship aspirations this year.