Sixers Urged to Target Veteran Hawks Guard in Free Agency

After bouncing out of the playoffs in the second round, the Philadelphia 76ers have some roster decisions to make, as its clear upgrades are needed around the fringes.

While certainly not a priority, an additional point guard would be a nice addition to the rotation, especially one that can provide some scoring and perimeter defense. Ben Simmons’ departure at the trade deadline left the Sixers a little short-handed in the point-guard department, and while James Harden can carry most of the weight, giving him an understudy will ensure he’s kept fresh throughout next season.

Losing Simmons was a big blow to the Sixers’ defensive structure, and while he hadn’t played all season, the team could certainly have used a lockdown presence on the bench, especially since Danny Green is past his best and Mattisse Thybulle lacks the prerequisite offensive punch to be effective in the playoffs. According to Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley, Delon Wright could be a potential answer for Philadelphia, as he will be an unrestricted free agent in the summer.

“Once Ben Simmons was swapped out for James Harden, the Sixers essentially had two above-average stoppers outside: Danny Green, who turns 35 in June, and Matisse Thybulle, whose offensive limitations basically made him unplayable in the postseason. That’s all a long-winded way of saying the Sixers need stoppers. Delon Wright is an interesting option,” Buckley wrote.

Wright has struggled to find a home in the NBA throughout his seven years in the league, and spent this season with the Atlanta Hawks, participating in 77 games off the bench, starting eight of them.

Do the Sixers Need a Defensive Guard?

Right now, the Sixers are built around offense, meaning they need to find some balance, and adding some additional defensive-minded guys will help in that regard. Wright has never been a scorer at the NBA level, his 7.2 points per game will tell you as much, but he is a versatile defender who’s capable of operating as a secondary playmaker.

At six-foot-five, the California native has the size and length to guard positions one through four, which would alleviate a lot of the pressure on the likes of Tobias Harris and James Harden. By having a point-of-attack defender off the bench, Philadelphia could be confident in keeping pace with their opponents bench units, and not lean into overplaying their stars too much through the regular season.

Without bias, I really do think the Sixers will be legit contenders if they run it back with Embiid harden and maxey and fill out the bench with athletic role players who actually play defense and make shots — NBA Slime (@TerryFranconia) May 13, 2022

Sure, Tyrese Maxey is young and is quickly proving himself as a two-way star, but his minutes project to increase next season, and unless the Sixers are banking on Shake Milton and Thybulle to lead the second unit on both ends of the floor, Wright projects as a cost-effective option.

There’s Bigger Fish Available

After an early exit from the post-season, the front office will be doing their due diligence on every potential free agent and disgruntled star, as they try to pick up the pieces of a failed season.

If Wright doesn’t project as a player that fits into their vision for this team, then they may choose to go big game hunting and focus on a higher-end talent. While this summer’s free agency pool isn’t full of elite players, it does boast one that would be a perfect fit for what Philadelphia is trying to build, and that’s Zach LaVine.

According to Sam Quinn of CBS Sports, the Sixers, while not considered favorites for the star guard’s signature, are expected to be a sleeper team in the race to acquire the Chicago Bulls star scorer.

The Sixers are star hunting again and while Bradley Beal is likely the team's top target, I would argue strongly for Zach LaVine instead (I would also argue even more so that they should focus on depth over star power). — Zach Ciavolella (Cha-vo-lel-la) (@ZachCiavoNBA) May 21, 2022

“If any general manager is more obsessed with the star hunt than Pat Riley, it’s Daryl Morey. Tyrese Maxey and James Harden are in place, but Morey is the sort of executive to add a star first and ask questions later. If LaVine wants a long-term partnership with Joel Embiid, Philadelphia could create the space by trading Tobias Harris to Oklahoma City before draft night, or perhaps by dangling Maxey to Chicago in a sign-and-trade,” Quinn wrote.

Chicago went through similar problems to Philadelphia this season, and will also be looking to improve their rotation, so the rumors surrounding LaVine could not have come at a worse time. Still, if there’s a risk of losing the versatile 25-year-old this summer, Chicago will undoubtedly enter into sign-and-trade discussions, and given the Sixers’ current crop of young, battled-tested talent, they will be in a great place to strike a deal.