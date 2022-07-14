Sixers Solidify Key Role in Latest Proposed Trade

Following their flurry of trades and free-agent signings, the Philadelphia 76ers have a nearly complete rotation. One area that might still need addressing is the backup center spot. While it appears Paul Reed and Charles Bassey will get an opportunity to play behind Joel Embiid, the people at Bleacher Report came up with a scenario to bring in another playable young big.

While coming up with one trade for every team following free agency, a proposed deal was mentioned that sends Shake Milton to the Minnesota Timberwolves in exchange for Naz Reid. The 22-year-old played in 77 games last season and averaged 8.3 PPG and 3.9 RPG.

After tabbing Rudy Gobert to plug any and all defensive looks, Minnesota might be in the market for a pinch more perimeter offense. Milton could be an intriguing option at the right price. Statistically speaking, he’s a roller coaster of offensive outbursts, nearly silent stretches and everything in between. As a deep reserve, though, he could give Minnesota a quick barrage of buckets on his hot nights and stay tethered to the bench on his cold ones.

Between James Harden, Tyrese Maxey, and De’Anthony Melton, the Sixers have more than enough guards. Parting with Milton for a high-upside big man with NBA experience could be beneficial in the long run. In his time with the Sixers, Milton is averaging 9.7 PPG, 2.3 RPG, and 2.3 APG.

Sixers Land Reggie Bullock in Proposed Trade

After a recent slip-up on social media, Dallas Mavericks forward Reggie Bullock has been closely connected to the Sixers. While he may have indicated he was on his way to Philly, no deal has surfaced.

Following this news, Bleacher Report put together a potential framework to get the three-and-D wing on the Sixers. In this scenario, Matisse Thybulle, Furkan Korkamz, and a first-round pick head to Dallas in exchange for Bullock.

Read More From Heavy Place a ‘No Sweat First Bet’ on the NBA This Summer Bullock’s two-way game would be the perfect replacement in Philly for specialists Thybulle (stopper) and Korkmaz (shooter). It might sting to part with a future first-rounder for a 31-year-old non-star, but Philly can take that kind of hit if it feels the trade moves it closer to championship bliss.

It’s also worth noting that the Mavericks have expressed interest in acquiring Thybulle this offseason. Last season, Bullock averaged 8.6 PPG and 3.5 RPG while shooting 36% from beyond the arc.

Sixers Could Target Hassan Whiteside

If the Sixers did want to fill the backup center slot in free agency, there are still some veteran options out there. Bleacher Report’s Greg Swartz mentioned Hassan Whiteside as an experienced big who could step in behind Embiid on a cheap contract.

Hassan Whiteside remains the best of the backup center options on the free-agency market and has played on minimum deals the past two years, a key for a Sixers team inching dangerously closer to the luxury-tax apron when factoring in a new deal for James Harden.

At 33 years old, the two-time blocks champion can still fill a role on a team. He spent the past year being the backup to Rudy Gobert on the Utah Jazz. In that time, he posted averages of 8.2 PPG, 7.6 RPG, and 1.6 BPG.