Sixers Release Nostalgic ‘Spectrum’ Alternate Uniforms

The Philadelphia 76ers marketing department scored a slam dunk with this year’s NBA City Edition uniform. The alternate jersey and shorts combo pays homage to the Spectrum, “America’s Showplace,” which served as the team’s home arena from 1967 through 1996.

Everything about the uniforms are cool, clean, and incredibly nostalgic. The jerseys feature a navy-blue base color with a 1970s-style “Sixers” wordmark across the chest. Red, white, and blue trims the armpits, with the Spectrum logo’s color panel – red for the Philadelphia Phillies, orange for the Philadelphia Flyers, green for the Philadelphia Eagles, blue for the Sixers – running down both sides. Fans can purchase them starting on November 15 online (click here) or at the Wells Fargo Center.

New #Sixers alternate jerseys are so clean and nostalgic: Nike NBA City Edition collection, the team pays homage to the iconic Philadelphia Spectrum, “America’s Showplace,” which served as the 76ers’ home arena from 1967-96. #HereTheyCome pic.twitter.com/WcCl6xgkYr — Michael Greger (@mike_greger) November 1, 2021

The tops include a “Brotherly Love” logo and Crypto.com patch (Sixers’ official jersey patch partner) as well as NBA and Nike logos. The shorts have a custom-stitched “Spectrum” badge logo on one side and a bicentennial “76” on the other side, plus an “S” on the belt buckle. The Sixers are planning to unveil a special “City Edition” court – inspired by the Spectrum, complete with color panels – on the nights they wear the alternate uniforms.

Sixers Announce 13 “Spirit of 76” Nights

The Sixers will paint the court Spectrum colors and wear the City Edition jerseys for 13 games during their “Spirit of 76” nights. The first game is scheduled for Wednesday, November 3 against the Chicago Bulls. Here are the other dates:

Wednesday, Nov. 3, 7 p.m. vs. Chicago Bulls

Tuesday, Nov. 9, 7:30 p.m. vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Wednesday, Dec. 15, 7 p.m. vs. Miami Heat

Thursday, Dec. 23, 7 p.m. vs. Atlanta Hawks

Friday, Jan. 7, 7 p.m. vs. San Antonio Spurs

Friday, Jan. 21, 7 p.m. vs. L.A. Clippers

Thursday, Jan. 27, 7:30 p.m. vs. L.A. Lakers

Wednesday, Feb. 2, 7 p.m. vs. Washington Wizards

Tuesday, Feb. 15, 7:30 p.m. vs. Boston Celtics

Monday, March 7, 7 p.m. vs. Chicago Bulls

Friday, March 18, 7 p.m. vs. Dallas Mavericks

Tuesday, March 29, 7 p.m. vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Sunday, April 10 vs. Detroit Pistons

“The Spectrum holds a very special place in our franchise lore, having served as the 76ers’ home arena for nearly three decades,” Sixers President of Business Operations Chris Heck said in a statement. “The memories made at America’s Showplace, including the historic 1982-83 championship season, are priceless, and will be relived through the 2021-22 Nike NBA City Edition uniform.”

Marc Zumoff Returns From Retirement

Marc Zumoff came out of his brief retirement to make a cameo in a fun promotional video. The retired Sixers play-by-play announcer narrated a trip down memory lane in a three-minute video showing clips of the 1983 championship team and other “spectacles” that took place at the Philadelphia Spectrum.

“I never thought I’d come out my brief retirement to travel back in time to reveal the future,” said Zumoff. “It is my great honor to unveil to you, the greatest of fans, the 2021-22 City Edition uniform. Inspired by ‘America’s Showplace,’ the Philadelphia Spectrum, home to a special era of 4-for-4 sports in the City of Brotherly Love.”

a city built on basketball, where rivalries are defined and iconic moments etched in history. take a spin through time to America's Showplace. pic.twitter.com/r7DMss2Br4 — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) November 1, 2021

The video is chock full of playful odes to bygone eras, including references to Moses Malone, ATARI video games, and the “Full House” sitcom. It’s worth a view.