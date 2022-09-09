Sixers Star Tobias Harris Has a Serious Question for Ex-Teammate

Since going all in on “The Process” a decade ago, the Philadelphia 76ers have certainly seen a host of players come through on short-term contracts. Still, the Sixers haven’t been afraid to lock some players down for the long-term, including Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris.

Neither scenario was that unusual for the Sixers. But two of those types of players — the short-term and the long-term — coming together and forging a friendship to last the years? Much less common.

But such is the case for Tobias Harris and Boban Marjanovic. The two suited up together in Detroit before being packaged together in a trade with the Los Angeles Clippers. “Tobi and Bobi” formed a fast friendship on and off the court.

So when the pair were briefly reunited in Philadelphia for 22 games in 2019, it had all the makings of a Hallmark Movie: long-lost pals, cast adrift by their careers, finally rekindling an old friendship once more.

Even after Marjanovic traded his Sixers reds for the Mavericks’ blue, the two remained close buddies. But all of that might be changing.

On September 9, the Rockets took to Twitter to post a video of their young rookie Tari Eason sharing a moment with Marjanovic, who was traded to Houston over the summer.

“This is my guard, right here. Best friend from now on. No more, no more Tobias,” Eason said.

Of course, the Sixers guard was quickly alerted to someone swooping in on his best friend. Harris responded with a gif of his own:

Even some 2,000 miles away, the Sixers forward can spot brewing trouble. Will the legendary friendship last? Or will Marjanovic move in with his younger, newer partner?

Tobias Harris Knows It’s Time to Let Ex-Sixer Go

Harris, for his part, didn’t seem to bear any hard feelings towards Marjanovic or Eason. After responding to the Rockets’ tweet, he followed up by sharing another message.

“A real friend, understands his place in life😎,” Harris tweeted.

It’s never easy saying goodbye to an old friend. But Harris is leading by example. He knows that if he overreacts, it’ll only drive the wedge between them further. A wise play from the Sixers veteran, indeed.

Harris Had to Clarify That He Was Not Marrying Marjanovic

Earlier in the summer, Harris married his fiancé, Jasmine Winton. The Sixers forward tweeted his excitement on the day of the ceremony.

“Today I get to marry my best friend!!!!!,” Harris tweeted.

But basketball fans were quick to question exactly who Harris was marrying. Because by all accounts, Harris’ best friend was actually Marjanovic. Things were so questioned that Harris took to Twitter yet again to clarify that no, he was not marrying his former teammate.

“Just to clarify @BobanMarjanovic and I are not getting married,” Harris joked.

Harris’ marriage might ease the loss of Marjanovic, who looks like he’s moving on without the Sixers star. Although who knows, perhaps the Sixers could cook up a trade with the Rockets to either bring Marjanovic back to Philadelphia or send Harris and his mammoth contract to the Lone Star State.