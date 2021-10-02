Sixers Star Commits Philly Cheesesteak Faux Pas

The Ben Simmons drama may be the hottest topic on the Philadelphia 76ers front, but Tobias Harris is creating controversy of his own. And while Simmons is citing basketball reasons in his attempt to force his way out of town, Harris’ misstep feels like a targeted shot across the bow of the Philly faithful.

The big issue: Harris has apparently been making a mockery of one of the city’s most iconic and enduring symbols — the Philly cheesesteak.

In a September 30 TikTok post, a slew of Sixers were probed for their cheesesteak preferences. When Harris stepped up to the plate, he offered a take that was hard for some fans to swallow. Moreover, he did so with a gusto and a confidence that only served to further rile the masses.

“Don’t kill the messenger but I do like some mustard on my cheesesteak,” he boldly declared. “Yeah, I said it!”

In the post’s caption, the team made sure to distance itself by prefacing, “The Philadelphia 76ers do not endorse the takes in this video.” And it’s a good thing, too, because Harris is being ripped to shreds for what he said by a handful of passionate sandwich lovers.

Philly Fans Weigh in on Cheesesteak-Gate

Tobias likes some mustard on his cheesesteak. “Yeah I said it.” 😂pic.twitter.com/mkdUb1Pdxo — Barstool Philly (@BarstoolPhilly) September 30, 2021

One fan summed up the feelings of a number of Sixers fans when he quote-tweeted a report on Harris’ cheesesteak take and asked, “Maaaan @tobias31 why you gotta do this?” In short order, the star forward responded by attempting to walk back his statements on the matter.

“Ima clear this up, It’s not the first thing I put on my cheesesteak, but I’ve tried it and it ain’t bad….” he tweeted. “That’s it that’s all.”

The 10-year NBA veteran (who has spent nearly three years in Philly) later tweeted that he had fallen prey to a “TikTok trap.” Whatever the explanation, though, Harris’ initial musings on the matter left a mustard-like taste in some people’s mouths.

“T…tobi, do you just really like mustard or-,” wrote one disappointed commenter.

“I think it’s a terrible choice, but I still love you,” consoled another fan.

“What would even possess you to try it?!” wondered a third commenter.

The latest Sixers news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Sixers newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Sixers!

The Classic Cheesesteak

As noted by The Philadelphia Inquirer in the outlet’s “ultimate guide to the Philly cheesesteak,” the local staple’s tried and true recipe is a simple one:

It is a sandwich made of thinly sliced beef — usually frozen chip steak — cooked on a griddle and served on a sliced roll with cheese and either “wit” or “witout” onions. The cheese is typically American cheese, provolone or melted Cheez Whiz. Fans of cheesesteaks sold by particular outlets — think Pat’s, Genos, Jim’s, or Tony Lukes — usually point to the meat or the source of the eatery’s bread as a reason for their loyalty.

The guide did note that some cheesesteak lovers will opt to use condiments with their sandwiches. However, mustard was conspicuously absent from the list. Instead, ketchup, peppers and Sriracha were namechecked as popular options.

On the one hand, Harris could be commended for taking the road less traveled. He’s always been his own person, and this is just another example of his uniqueness.

Then again, there is such a thing as messing with perfection, and Harris has strayed perilously close to doing just that.

READ NEXT: