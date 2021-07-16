Sixers’ Third Star Makes Shortlist for Tokyo Olympics: Report

Team USA is scrambling for a replacement player for Bradley Beal after the Washington Wizards star tested positive for COVID-19. The three-time All-Star has been ruled out of the delayed 2021 Tokyo Olympics. It’s a huge loss for the Americans and the team acted swiftly to fill out the roster.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson and Denver Nuggets center JaVale McGee will be making the trek to Tokyo. One player to take Beal’s spot and the other to replace Kevin Love who withdrew from the competition due to injury concerns. Neither move has been officially announced by USA Basketball.

Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris was on the shortlist to join Team USA, per The Inquirer’s Keith Pompey. Harris was traveling overseas and celebrating his 29th birthday on Thursday when news of Beal’s positive test broke. He was coming off a career year in 2021 where he averaged 19.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists per game while shooting 39.4% from three-point range. He took the Sixers’ Game 7 loss to the Atlanta Hawks harder than most.

“Philadelphia, I know you deserve better,” Harris wrote on Instagram on June 24. “We will be better and we will bring this city what it deserves. A Championship. I promise to be better on and off the court. I’ll be in the lab, working to make this team better, to take my game to the next level and to make myself better night in and night out.”

Ben Simmons Moving Stuff to California?

A random tweet from Sixers superfan Tori Lahren started gaining traction on Friday when she posted a redacted photo of what appears to be Ben Simmons’ moving trailer. It showed high-priced sports cars being trucked out of New Jersey, presumably headed for his new mansion in California.

This isn’t the first time Lahren has caused a ruckus on social media. She was the one responsible for making claims against the Sixers All-Star point guard for “sliding in chicks DMs” on Instagram and Snapchat during the Eastern Conference semifinals. That claim was never proven or supported. Take what she says with a heaping grain of salt.

Sixers Name Tad Brown New CEO

The Sixers restructured their front office following the departure of outgoing CEO Scott O’Neil. Former Houston Rockets executive Thaddeus “Tad” Brown will take over as new CEO for Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment (HBSE), the ownership group behind the Sixers’ organization.

Brown joins HBSE after nearly two decades with the Houston Rockets, Toyota Center and Clutch City Sports and Entertainment, according to a release from the Sixers. He also served as a member of the NBA’s Board of Governors.

“Tad has an extensive track record of success in the sports and entertainment industry, and we are excited to have him on board to lead our elite management team for HBSE’s next chapter,” said HBSE co-founder David Blitzer said in a statement. “With his experience and passion for growing businesses and global brands, he is poised to continue our organization’s path forward and reach new levels of achievement.”