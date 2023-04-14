Tobias Harris Singled Out Ahead of Crucial Sixers Playoff Run

While the Philadelphia 76ers‘ top three players will be Joel Embiid, James Harden, and Tyrese Maxey heading into the playoffs, Bryan Toporek of Forbes explained why Tobias Harris is the Sixers’ X-Factor.

After calling Harris the Sixers’ “mystery man,” Toporek added that, “there’s no way to know what he’ll offer on a night-to-night basis, which makes him their big X-factor heading into the playoffs.”

Toporek said that Harris’ effectiveness will depend on his decision-making when he has the ball.

“If Harris doesn’t pull the trigger on a shot right away, the Sixers need him to swing the ball quickly. Forcing defenses to rotate could lead to a breakdown later in a possession, even if he isn’t directly responsible for it. If he hesitates to fire away on open shots and instead tries to create on his own, defenses will happily live with that.”

Toporek added that Harris’ role defensively might play a bigger role in the Sixers’ success.

“Harris might be even more of an X-factor on defense in the playoffs,” Toporek said. “Harris is by no means a lockdown defender, but he’s done a better job holding his own on that end of the floor this season.”

Toporek concluded by saying that Harris will need to come through for the Sixers to have any shot at winning it all.

“Whether it’s a timely bucket or a critical defensive stop, the Sixers will inevitably need Harris to come through in big moments throughout this postseason run. If he does, they’ll have a realistic shot at ending their 40-year championship drought.”

Doc Rivers is Not Worried About Tobias Harris

Sixers head coach Doc Rivers told reporters on April 13 that he and the Sixers are not too worried about how Harris will fare during the playoffs, believing he’s capable of putting up big games in this upcoming postseason.

“We’re not worried about it,” Rivers told reporters, per Ky Carlin of Sixers Wire. “We just want Tobias to be efficient. It’s tough sometimes when you’re the fourth guy. There’s gonna be a night in this playoffs when Tobias is gonna have a big game, and I really believe that. I guarantee it, but then there’s gonna be a night where he plays great and has six shots. Does that mean he didn’t get going? Or did that mean he didn’t get a lot of shots? He wasn’t involved, but we scored 130.”

Tobias Harris Praises PJ Tucker

With the Sixers starting their series against the Brooklyn Nets on April 15, Harris praised PJ Tucker for what he’s brought to the Sixers this season that goes beyond the box score and believes it will continue in the playoffs.

“Honestly, what he’s been bringing to the team all year,” Harris said, per Ky Carlin of Sixers Wire. “His toughness, his physicality, his defensive mindset, and approach. So all those things, myself and the whole group is excited for.”

When the Sixers had a clean bill of health, Harris and Tucker started alongside one another as the team’s two forwards throughout the season.