Tyrese Maxey Goes Toe-to-Toe With Former No. 1 Pick: Watch

When the Philadelphia 76ers drafted Tyrese Maxey in the 2020 NBA Draft, many believed it was the steal of the night. The Kentucky guard was seen as a lottery-level talent but somehow fell all the way to pick 21. Following a breakout season in 2022, it’s evident the sky is the limit for Maxey.

After being thrust into the starting lineup full-time, Maxey delivered in a big way for the Sixers. Across 75 games, he averaged 17.5 PPG, 3.2 RPG, and 4.3 APG. The 21-year-old also finished third in the NBA in three-point percentage at 42.7%.

Before he was bursting on the scene in the NBA, Maxey was taking on all comers en route to becoming the best version of himself. Videos recently surfaced from his high school days, where he was spotted battling with former No. 1 pick Cade Cunningham of the Detroit Pistons. Ironically, Maxey is wearing the number 76 on his jersey.

Pistons PG Cade Cunningham as a freshman in HS vs 76ers PG Tyrese Maxey! @CadeCunningham_ @TyreseMaxey pic.twitter.com/CkJ8KkH2fy — Courtside Films (@CourtsideFilms) August 27, 2022

Cunningham was a finalist for Rookie of the Year last season after posting averages of 17.4 PPG, 5.5 RPG, 5.6 APG, and 1.2 SPG. In the end, the honors went to Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes.

Sixers Showcase Tyrese Maxey in Latest Social Media Trend

Standing at six-foot-two, Maxey could be considered slightly undersized for his position. What he lacks in height, he makes up for in hustle. Maxey always gives 100% on the defensive end of the floor to deter opponents from targeting him. His effort in that area recently got him showcased in the NBA’s latest social media trend.

In an attempt to get fans excited for the upcoming season, the NBA has been posting all kinds of highlights that are specific to one area of the game. Following #ClutchWeek, they’ve moved on to #NBADefenseWeek.

Seeing this, the Sixers’ social media team took the opportunity to show some love to the team’s rising star. They recently posted a clip from one of Maxey’s top performances from last season.

Late in the regular season, the Sixers found themselves facing the top-seeded Miami Heat on the second leg of a back-to-back. With Joel Embiid and James Harden out of the lineup, it was on Maxey to lead the charge. He went to finish the game with 28 points, five rebounds, and four assists. To cap off his stellar performance, Maxey picked up a chase-down block on Miami guard Caleb Martin in the game’s final moments. The Sixers went on to win the game by a final score of 113-106.

Tyrese Maxey Remains Hard at Work in Offseason

Tyrese Maxey’s emergence for the Sixers last season did not happen by accident. It was the result of the countless hours in the gym improving himself and his game behind the scenes.

Since he arrived in Philadelphia, Maxey has blown people away with his unmatched work ethic. Doc Rivers and Sam Cassell have been in and around the NBA for a long time, and both have spoken out about how driven of a player he is.

The offseason is typically a time for players to rest and recuperate, but that hasn’t been the case for Maxey. He remains dedicated to improving his craft as he gets ready to build off his stellar sophomore season.