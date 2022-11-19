Tyrese Maxey’s Injury Status and Timeline Revealed

The injury bug has not been kind to the Philadelphia 76ers to start the season. Joel Embiid has missed four games, James Harden is out for the next few weeks with a right foot tendon sprain, and most recently Tyrese Maxey picked up a foot injury during the Sixers’ win over the Milwaukee Bucks. The 22-year-old left the game just before halftime after he seemingly rolled his ankle when attempting to rise for a layup on a fast break attempt. Maxey was in a notable amount of pain and attempted to walk off the injury but was ruled out for the remainder of the game after going to the locker room.

The Kentucky product underwent X-rays and MRIs to determine the severity of the injury. After about 20 hours where fans sat nervously waiting for the news, it was determined that Maxey has suffered a small fracture in his left foot. He is expected to miss between three and four weeks and the Sixers plan on reevaluating him after two weeks. Doc Rivers revealed when speaking to the media that he was in a walking boot following last night’s game.

Tyrese Maxey is expected to miss at least 3-4 weeks due to a left foot injury, per @wojespn A small fracture was found in Maxey's foot. Here's where the injury was sustained:pic.twitter.com/TwOnLtLKiP — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) November 19, 2022

What This Means For Maxey

This is an unfortunate blow for the young guard who has looked to take another stride forward in his development this season. Through the first 15 games of the season, Maxey has averaged 22.9 points, 4.4 assists, and 3.5 rebounds per game during his 36.4 minutes per game. He also has increased his shot attempts with his efficiency remaining solid. The third-year guard is also connecting on 42.2% of his three-point attempts while launching 6.8 per game.

The injury also occurred amid a stellar performance from Maxey. During his 21 first-half minutes, he had tallied 24 points, five rebounds, and four assists and was the Sixers’ most impactful player. The team needed an offensive spark to remain in the game and Maxey stepped up to answer this call.

This is the first significant injury of Maxey’s professional career and he is sure to attack the rehab with his typical level of hard work. He also did not allow the injury to get his spirits down following the game and even told Coach Rivers that he would be fine– which the coach was rightfully skeptical about.

Georges Niang says Tyrese Maxey was smiling and eating popcorn in the locker room after the game tonight. Says Maxey was "happy as heck" that the team won. — Austin Krell (@NBAKrell) November 19, 2022

LETS GOOOOOOOOOO!!!! — Tyrese Maxey (@TyreseMaxey) November 19, 2022

What This Means For The Sixers

There was some concern coming into the season about the Sixers having enough ball handlers on their roster. This will be put to the test with their two starting guards now finding themselves on the injury report. Both Harden and Maxey will remain out for the next few weeks which is a huge hit to the team. This also means the expected starting lineup of Maxey, Embiid, Harden, P.J. Tucker, and Tobias Harris have played just 114 minutes together through the midpoint of the season when the two guards will likely be making their return.

James Harden: "I feel good, on pace." Still thinks that he's a couple weeks away from returning. Says he's been running on the anti-gravity treadmill and doing pool workouts. Has taken off the boot and started to take jumpers. pic.twitter.com/tS7aWdM5wF — Rich Hofmann (@rich_hofmann) November 17, 2022

In Maxey and Harden’s absence, there will be some additional responsibility thrust onto the shoulders of Shake Milton and De’Anthony Melton. The Sixers also will likely play through Embiid even more in the halfcourt with the big man sure to take his opportunities to dribble the ball up the court himself. Furkan Korkamz is still recovering from a knee injury but will likely handle some minutes as a primary ball-handler when he does return to the court.

It also should not be a surprise if the Sixers elect to add a free-agent guard to improve the team’s depth. Daryl Morey elected to leave a free roster spot open and have roughly $5 million under the hard cap that they could use to sign a player for situations like this.

This is disappointing for the Sixers who looked to be turning a corner in recent games. They have advanced to 8-7 on the year and this is the first time this season they have found themselves above .500. On the bright side, there will be about half a season for the team to find their stride before the playoffs once Harden and Maxey fully heal. In the meantime, they will need Embiid to continue to play at his superstar level to keep the team afloat.