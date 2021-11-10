Tyrese Maxey Breaks ‘Timid’ Persona in Sixers Loss to Bucks

The Philadelphia 76ers are stacking moral victories, in a town that usually doesn’t value those things. Following a seven-point loss to the New York Knicks, the team fell 118-109 on Tuesday (November 9) to the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks. That was good enough for more “immaculate vibes” around Philly after Tyrese Maxey’s coming of age party.

The 21-year-old point guard – and likely floor general of the foreseeable future – was masterful in this one. He scored 31 points (12-of-24 from the field, 4-of-9 from deep) while dishing out four dimes and zero turnovers. His high-energy play drew constant praise from TNT announcer Reggie Miller who gave him huge kudos for a third-quarter block on Pat Connaughton.

Tyrese Maxey is special 🔥🔥 31 points

4 assists

0 turnovers Last 4 games 💥💥 19.25 points/game

22 assists

2 turnovers

21 rebounds

pic.twitter.com/dK9m6YOhNj — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) November 10, 2021

After the game, Maxey talked about his progress as the starting point guard and the biggest things he’s improved on since the summer. Everyone has seen the videos of him shooting in the gym so it was no surprise to hear him touch on the mental aspect. Leadership is the one area where Sixers head coach Doc Rivers has publicly challenged him.

“Confidence, leadership, voice, being more vocal,” Maxey rattled off when asked about his biggest improvements, via Tom Moore. “I think at the beginning of the year – I wouldn’t say scared – but I would say timid. To speak, to say, I don’t know, to say my mind, to speak my mind .. or try and lead with my voice. I think now I’ve become a little more comfortable with it.”

#Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey on where he thinks he’s made the most progress: pic.twitter.com/dcn1EImfqC — Tom Moore (@TomMoorePhilly) November 10, 2021

The latest Sixers news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Sixers newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Sixers!

Andre Drummond Grabs 20 Rebounds

There will be a few haters pointing to a crucial fourth-quarter opportunity where George Hill (6-foot-4) bodied Andre Drummond (6-foot-11) for a rebound. The Sixers were down two points with roughly two minutes to play. That isn’t fair to Drummond. The two-time All-Star pulled down 20 rebounds against Milwaukee.

Drummond was filling in for Joel Embiid (COVID-19 protocol) for a second straight game and once again put on a clinic on how to control the paint. He scored 17 points and now has 45 rebounds – not a typo – in two games as the Sixers’ starting center. Not bad for a guy earning just $2.4 million this season (via Spotrac).

Andre Drummond’s vision is super impressive, especially rolling to the basket. He’s committed to bangin bodies and screening all game long to get his teammates to their spots…But to be able to make plays as a roller and get your teammates involved… Invaluable. What a bargain. pic.twitter.com/iKNBe9IHVc — Brock Landes (@LandesBrock) November 9, 2021

Paul Reed Makes Impression Felt

Paul Reed was predicted to have a ton more burn in this space after Doc Rivers promised a 10-man rotation versus Milwaukee. Well, the Sixers only went eight deep but the second-year forward entered the starting five and saw a career-high 24 minutes. More impressively, Reed was matched up against two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Reed made an impressive rim-protecting block on Antetokounmpo late in the second quarter, too. That one will probably make the SportsCenter highlight-reel video but let’s not get too carried away with it. The NBA G League MVP played well in his first start but definitely gave up some buckets down the stretch. Antetokounmpo finished with 31 points and 16 rebounds, plus a nasty block on Maxey at the hoop.