Tyrese Maxey Issues Statement on Struggles Following Drama With Sixers

After the Philadelphia 76ers beat the New York Knicks on February 10, Tyrese Maxey opened up to reporters about his struggles on the court since he moved to the bench.

“Yeah, I feel good, I feel better,” Maxey said, per Dave Early of Liberty Ballers. “I had a rough past week, mentally, didn’t play well. I had a conversation with my parents yesterday for about an hour-and-a-half and you know, I kind of got all the emotions out that I needed to get out.”

Maxey then admitted some of his recent conversations with Sixers head coach Doc Rivers and assistant coach Sam Cassell.

“And you know I told Coach Doc,” Maxey said, “I told Coach Sam [Cassell] that ‘I was human’ and I had to let it out. And once I let it out I told ‘em ‘I’ll be the best version of Tyrese that I can be for the rest of this year.’”

Maxey made it very clear that he is a human when it comes down to it.

“Yeah, I mean it’s not [my tough week] because I wasn’t playing well, it’s just ‘cause I’m human,” Maxey said. “I’m human and I want to be able to help my team as much as possible. New roles, different stuff happens. And like I said, I’m human, man. The thoughts go through your mind.”

Against the Knicks, Maxey put up 27 points while shooting nine-for-16 from the field including five-for-eight from three.

James Harden’s and Joel Embiid’s Thoughts on Maxey’s Bench Role

Harden revealed to reporters his thoughts on what Maxey has to do in his newfound bench role on the team.

“We need him to be aggressive. Coming off the bench, it’s different for him, but I feel like all of us, we gotta just — going into games we gotta — our objective is making the job easier, trying to make the game easier for each individual on the team. And whether it’s him, whether it’s myself, whether it’s Jo, I mean everybody, and if we come in with that mindset as individuals I think our team will be a lot better,” Harden said.

When asked about Maxey’s struggles, Embiid made it clear that both he and the Sixers as a whole trust him no matter what.

“I mean, I trust him. He works hard He works on his game so if he says, whatever he said is true, then I’m just glad he had a good game so he can feel better about himself. We trust him whether he plays good or bad, so you just gotta keep putting the ball in his hands, keep putting him in position to succeed.”

Maxey’s Former College Coach Texted Him

While talking about some of his mental struggles, Maxey revealed that during his college days with the Kentucky Wildcats, Maxey’s former coach used to help him past his mental struggles.

“Coach Cal used to say something to me,” Maxey said. “He said something to me before we played our first game of the year my freshman year. And he said, ‘Tyrese just let all the cluster out of your mind. And go play basketball how you know how to play.’ And that’s kind of that’s how I felt today.”

Maxey later revealed that Calipari sent him a text of encouragement before the Sixers took on the Knicks.

“It was funny. He ironically texted me today. And told me he believed in me. And just go out there and be Tyrese. I just appreciate that man.”