Eagles Star A.J. Brown Takes Shot at Cowboys After Scary Incident

Look for the humor in every situation, scary or not. That was the way A.J. Brown handled a potentially catastrophic moment during a recent charity event where the Philadelphia Eagles star was almost hit by a car. Brown escaped the incident injury-free, then shared a slew of jokes on social media.

The Pro Bowl receiver was pedaling his bike at the sixth-annual Eagles Autism Challenge when a rogue driver ran a stop sign which caused Brown to drop his camera as he swerved out of the way. Panic gripped Eagles fans everywhere who feared Brown had been hit. He wasn’t. He immediately got back on his bike and laughed it off.

“Man, I almost got hit by a car. I’m really finna call myself an Uber,” Brown said in an Instagram live post. “Man, y’all saw that? Hey, this s*** right here is crazy, bro. I don’t think I should do this s*** no more. Hey … I love … Mr. Lurie, Howie … mm-hmmm … I almost got hit. I’m going to park this m***** f*****.”

Man I’m so funny 😂😂😂 https://t.co/smgg7KOfAJ — AJ Brown (@1kalwaysopen_) May 20, 2023

Then, refusing to miss out on comedic relief, Brown added: “I think I saw a star on the license plate.” Which was an obvious reference to the logo on the helmets of the Eagles’ most hated rival in the NFC East. Do we need to spell it out? The Dallas Cowboys.

I think I saw a star on the license plate 😂😂😂 — AJ Brown (@1kalwaysopen_) May 20, 2023

Eagles Raise $6.2 Million for Autism Research

The Eagles Autism Challenge is one of the best charity events in all of sports. Autism has a deep, personal connection to team owner Jeffrey Lurie and the entire organization throws their full support behind it every year.

OVER $6.2 MILLION RAISED‼️ Thank you to the 4,500 participants and 27,272 donors around the world. What an incredible day for our EAF community! pic.twitter.com/qqtEaBQJgA — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) May 20, 2023

An estimated 4,500 participants biked, ran, and walked to raise funds for cutting-edge autism research and care programs on May 20. The feel-good event raised more than $6.2 million in 2023, upping the total financial commitment to $22 million dating back to 2018. That number could grow since fundraising for the Eagles Autism Challenge will continue through May 31.

“On behalf of the Philadelphia Eagles, I would like to thank our supporters worldwide for contributing to what was truly a record-setting year for the Eagles Autism Challenge,” Lurie said in a statement. “Our collective effort is going to transform the lives of those with autism today and for generations to come. The progress we have made over the past six years would not have been possible without the help of our loyal participants, the generosity of our donors, Eagles fans, the players, coaches, and staff. Today was an example of the unifying power we have as a community to advance autism research and assist the individuals and families affected by autism everywhere.”

Eagles Officially Ink Nolan Smith to Rookie Deal

The Eagles agreed to terms with rookie edge rusher Nolan Smith on May 22. The former Georgia standout inked a four-year contract worth $11.9 million, with a fifth-year option on the table. Smith was selected in the first round (30th overall) of the 2023 NFL draft after falling down the board.

Smith is expected to be a key contributor in a rebuilt defensive line featuring his college teammate Jalen Carter, along with veterans Fletcher Cox, Jordan Davis, Josh Sweat, Brandon Graham, Derek Barnett, Milton Williams, and Haason Reddick. Kelee Ringo remains the only Eagles rookie unsigned ahead of OTAs. Tyler Steen, Sydney Brown, Tanner McKee, and Moro Ojomo round out the 2023 draft class.