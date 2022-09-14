Eagles’ A.J. Brown Has Bold Guarantee for Vikings All-Pro Justin Jefferson

Philadelphia Eagles star A.J. Brown started his Wednesday morning by firing off a cryptic message. He let it linger on Twitter for several hours, providing no context or clarification. Brown casually wrote: “Happens every week and I still can’t brace myself for it.”

What did the message mean, the masses mused. No one could figure it out. So, when Brown appeared on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football Show, Kyle Brandt asked the Pro Bowl receiver to explain it. Brown started laughing, then politely declined.

“I’d rather not, to be honest,” Brown said. “I’d rather not.”

Happens every week and I still can’t brace myself for it 😞😘🤍 — AJ Brown (@1kalwaysopen_) September 14, 2022

What happened to Brown on a random fall day in September wasn’t really important. The stud wideout was coming off a 10-catch, 155-yard game in his Eagles debut – the Terrell Owens-level performance everyone had been promised. He’s the real deal. And the Philadelphia offense could be clocking “scary hours” this season, to borrow a Sixers’ colloquialism.

“You know, the sky’s the limit for this offense but we just have to execute,” Brown said. “We have so many weapons on offense, and Jalen [Hurts] has a tough job getting everybody the ball, getting everybody involved, and so does the OC [Shane Steichen]. And to be honest, like I said, the sky’s the limit. There are so many weapons on this offense, it could be really special.”

JALEN HURTS GOES DEEP TO AJ BROWN (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/NL5RVQZ8RO — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 11, 2022

Justin Jefferson, Next Highest-Paid WR in Football

Brown would have been the NFC’s top receiver in Week 1, if one of his peers wasn’t hogging the highlight reel. Justin Jefferson exploded for 184 yards and two touchdowns while hearing Aaron Rodgers anoint him the “best player in the game today.” That’s how good Jefferson was against the Green Bay Packers.

The only WRs with 100+ yards vs single coverage in Week 1: 🐆 Christian Kirk – 113

🟣 Justin Jefferson – 105

🦅 A.J. Brown – 100 pic.twitter.com/K6MNfkDKoy — PFF (@PFF) September 14, 2022

Next up? A date with the Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Brown’s competitive juices were already flowing 120 hours prior to kickoff. He intends to watch Jefferson from the opposite sideline. And plot ways to one-up him.

“Whenever I’m going against another really good wideout, I’m definitely watching,” Brown said. “I’ll be standing up on the sideline watching his game. Hats off to Justin Jefferson last week. It looked like he was running [free] routes out there to be honest, hopefully we can slow him down this week.”

#Vikings Justin Jefferson on being asked about his next contract: “I’ll focus on contract after the season. Our main thing is reaching to that goal (of winning) but I’m not really too fond of money. I’m really just trying to get that goal of being the best receiver.” — Chris Tomasson (@christomasson) July 27, 2022

Then, Brown made a bold guarantee: Jefferson will be “one of the highest-paid receivers to ever play the game.” His next contract should surpass the $100 million extension signed by Brown in April.

“But, of course, I want to compete and try and have a bigger day, you know? Soon he’ll be one of the highest-paid receivers to ever play this game,” Brown said. “He’s a special talent and I know we got our hands full with trying to stop him.”

Remember, the third-year receiver has two years left on his 4-year, $13.1 million rookie deal. If the Vikings are smart, they already gave the Brinks truck driver directions to Jefferson’s house.

Hurts & Brown Connection: Family Over Everything

The off-the-field relationship between Hurts and Brown has been well-documented. They are best friends, but much more than two average guys in a buddy cop flick. Hurts is godfather to Brown’s daughter Jersee. They are family, through and through.

“I have love for him. He has love for me, so it’s a different type of feeling,” Brown said. “It’s a different type of connection, you know, going to bat for someone that’s family. So, it’s not just about yourself. It’s always about the team but when you’re playing with someone that you call family is huge.”