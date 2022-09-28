Eagles Pro Bowler Mysteriously Misses Practice, 3 Starters Out

The Philadelphia Eagles were missing four players at Wednesday’s practice, including three starters. The most glaring name on that list was Pro Bowl receiver A.J. Brown, aka “Swole Batman.”

The first injury report of the week chalked Brown’s absence up to a “personal matter.” Interesting. What was Brown dealing with? The answer came swiftly. According to The Inquirer’s Josh Tolentino, Brown was expecting the birth of his second child at any moment. The team hasn’t confirmed that impending fatherhood was the reason for the missed practice, but it seems to be a pretty safe assumption.

Other players out included Landon Dickerson (foot), Boston Scott (rib), and Darius Slay (back). The Eagles also listed nine guys as “limited participants” on Wednesday — and six of them were due to maintenance, or rest days.

Nick Sirianni Channels Tiger Woods

The national narrative on the Philadelphia Eagles keeps building. They are 3-0 and climbing up the power rankings: NFL Media’s Dan Hanzus put them at No. 1; Heavy’s Matt Lombardo has them at No. 3; and ESPN’s NFL Nation ranked them at No.3. Yes, they are quickly gaining a reputation as Super Bowl contenders.

NIck Sirianni says he showed the Eagles a clip of Tiger Woods, when he was on top of his game, saying he was "obsessed with getting better". — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) September 28, 2022

Head coach Nick Sirianni can’t keep all the outside noise out, but he’s doing his best to block it. He showed the team a clip of Tiger Woods on Wednesday to prove a point about not getting complacent. The Eagles need to be “obsessed” with getting better and better.

“When he [Woods] was at the top of his game, playing as good of golf as anybody has ever played, ever, he was still obsessed with getting better,” Sirianni said. “He says that, ‘I’m obsessed with getting better. I’m obsessed with being the best.’ That’s a guy that was playing the best golf of anybody ever. What a great example for us, right? We can learn so many good things from what not to do and what to do.

“Last week it was a Kobe Bryant film. This week it was a Tiger Woods film of just how am I going to improve my swing today to make sure that I’m getting better even though I’m playing pretty good right now? I want them to know that I’m doing that. There are things that happened in that game that I was not comfortable with. There are things I’m obsessed with getting better as the head coach to make sure that we’re prepared to play and the different things.”

I’m told in Eagles team meeting last night, Nick Sirianni showed the Birds the new Kobe Bryant video with Team USA and Pau Gasol. The message was to be the ultimate competitor every second of the day.

pic.twitter.com/HLcJh4TbMt — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) September 25, 2022

Eagles Officially Sign Roderick Johnson

The Eagles officially inked offensive tackle Roderick Johnson to the practice squad. He was wearing No. 74 on the field. The team worked him out on September 27 after losing backup tackle Le’Raven Clark to the Tennessee Titans. Remember, reserve tackles Andre Dillard and Brett Toth remain on injured reserve.

They now have 17 players on the practice squad: WR Devon Allen, RB Kennedy Brooks, WR Deon Cain, S Andre Chachere, WR Britain Covey, LB Christian Elliss, CB Mario Goodrich, TE Dalton Keene, DE Matt Leo (international exemption), CB Mac McCain II, WR Auden Tate, LB Davion Taylor, TE Noah Togiai, C Cameron Tom, T Jarrid Williams, DT Marvin Wilson.