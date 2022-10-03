Eagles Star Owns Costly Mistake as ‘Bad Decision’

It takes maturity and accountability to own a mistake, and Philadelphia Eagles star wide receiver A.J. Brown did just that after being criticized for failing to make a tackle on Jaguars’ safety Andre Cisco’s interception return for a touchdown during the Eagles 29-21 win on Sunday, October 2.

Brown took to Twitter to explain what happened, saying that it was a poor decision but not a lack of effort, “My thought process was to strip the ball and get it back because defensive guys don’t know how to carry the ball, but I got blocked,” Brown said. “I’ll just tackle him next time lol forgive me.”

Lack of effort : No (never)

Bad decision: yes lol

The costly mistake staked the Jaguars to a 7-0 lead, which they would later extend to a 14-0 lead before the Eagles comeback began. Brown played a key role in the victory, catching five passes for 95 yards during wet and windy conditions.

The Eagles also suffered an injury on the play, with starting left tackle Jordan Mailata going down. Mailata underwent an MRI on Monday, October 3, but the results are yet to be released.

Despite Mistake, Eagles Dominating the NFL in Turnovers

Despite the pick-six thrown by Jalen Hurts on the play in question, the Eagles have been the best team in the league at winning the turnover battle. Through four games the Birds are a plus-8 in turnover differential according to the NFL Game Statistics & Information System, three clear of the second-best Ravens who sit at plus-5.

The Eagles and Ravens are tied for the league lead with 10 takeaways each, a credit to the performance of defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon. Meanwhile, the Eagles are tied with the Cardinals and Cowboys for the fewest turnovers in the league with two. Both turnovers are interceptions, as the Eagles have yet to lose a fumble.

Jalen Hurts has thrown an interception on just 1.6% of his passes this season, down from 2.1% last year and 2.7% in his rookie campaign. If he’s able to continue protecting the football, the sky is the limit for Hurts and the Eagles.

NFL Source: Eagles ‘Complete Offense’ Makes Them a ‘Top Team’

The Eagles have been considered among the NFL’s top contenders over the last couple of weeks, but their win over the Jaguars was a statement due to the way in which their offense moved the football. After winning mostly on the arm of Jalen Hurts and the receiving skills of A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia took to the ground to dominate Jacksonville.

Heavy NFL insider Matt Lombardo believes the Eagles committed to their “bread-and-butter,” and that the team is “at its best when it runs the football effectively.”

The Eagles absolutely dominated the ground game Sunday, racking up 210 rushing yards to the Jaguars’ 19, while scoring four touchdowns on the ground and dominating the time of possession 39:51 to 20:09. After falling behind 14-0, the Eagles rattled off the next 29 points before the Jaguars added a late touchdown.

“They have a complete offense,” one AFC South Scouting Director told Heavy’s Matt Lombardo on Sunday. “But they also have a really good defense. So, when you see what they did to Jacksonville, they can be one of the top teams in the NFC.”

At 4-0, the Eagles are the last undefeated team in the NFL, let alone the NFC.