Eagles’ A.J. Brown Gets Brutally Honest About Tom Brady vs. Jalen Hurts

If you had to pick one quarterback to share a huddle with for one season, would you pick Tom Brady or Jalen Hurts? It’s kind of an unfair question considering one is the greatest to ever do it at the position, and the other guy is just getting started.

But the semi-debate was a topic of conversation for Philadelphia Eagles star A.J. Brown during his recent appearance on the Raw Room podcast with Jalen Collins and Daren Bates. They briefly touched on it when the suddenly hot-button issue of rigged NFL games came up.

Brown seemed to believe there was some truth to the far-fetched idea of contests being scripted. He used Brady’s dismal performance in the playoffs as a good case study. Brady went 35-of-66 for 351 yards with 2 touchdowns and 1 interception against Dallas. He was uncharacteristically off-target on several throws, giving some credence to Arian Foster’s speculation about rigged games.

“Sometimes I be feeling like that, too,” Brown said. “Some games, you know, I wouldn’t say the game that we played [Super Bowl LVII] but some of the games in the playoffs … when do you know Tom Brady to be that bad? You could be running down the hallway and Tom Brady hits you in the back of the head. He is accurate. Something like that, I’m like, ‘Man I don’t know.’ I don’t know.”

I truly believe Tom Brady isn’t done playing football. The urge to want to more it’s going to drive him insane. So what’s next for “me” is all you know. I think he will relax for a few days or weeks but his mind of an ultimate competitor will soon speak to him again. — AJ Brown (@1kalwaysopen_) January 29, 2022

Brown’s comments prompted the hosts to play devil’s advocate. Was he saying that he would prefer to play with Brady over Hurts? Not exactly.

“Playing with my dog Jalen, ain’t nothing better than that,” Brown said.

Okay, sure, but … Brady is pretty good, right?

“He won a lot of Super Bowls, so kind of hard to pass him up,” Brown said.

“Listen, I love Philly… You do not pay this man [Jalen Hurts], just ship me off wherever he finna go. So you talk about pressure, Howie get it done.” — A.J. Brown pic.twitter.com/aWrEqNh1K3 — Barstool Philly (@BarstoolPhilly) February 21, 2023

Vic Fangio Comments on Eagles Coaching Experience

Vic Fangio quietly signed a two-week contract to serve as a coaching consultant to the Philadelphia Eagles ahead of the NFC Championship Game. He helped the offense, not the defense, in game-planning and preparations.

New #Dolphins defensive coordinator Vic Fangio has officially signed his contract and the organization will announce he’s on board today, source said. Fangio worked with the #Eagles offense during the Super Bowl, now begins his new role with the #Dolphins. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 15, 2023

Fangio recently signed on to be the new defensive coordinator for the Miami Dolphins and addressed his Eagles’ coaching experience during his introductory press conference.

“I wasn’t there often. I would fly into Philadelphia and either end up going north a little bit or south a little bit to see family and I’d stop in and see them because Howie Roseman and Nick Sirianni are friends of mine and I’d spend some time there,” Fangio told reporters, via Zach Berman. “And then when they got in the playoffs I helped them prepare for the NFC Championship Game and the Super Bowl, but I was helping the offense, not the defense.

“I was giving them defensive perspective for the offensive coaches and it was a great experience. They’ve got a great organization. Jeffrey Lurie’s a great owner Howie does a great job as the GM. Nick Sirianni is a great coach and they really have a great staff up there and what little I was around the, I enjoyed it.”

Dove+Men+Care Provides Free Hugs for Super Bowl Losers

Following the Eagles’ 38-35 loss in Super Bowl LVII, the city was in need of a few extra hugs to ease their pain and sorrow. Dove+Men+Care decided to run a hilarious promotion where they swooped into town and ran around Philly giving out free hugs.

They visited famous landmarks like the Rocky Steps and the Philadelphia Museum of Art, as well as Love Park and Rittenhouse Square. And they did it on the same day (February 15) that the Kansas City Chiefs held their Super Bowl victory parade.