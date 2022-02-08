NFL Insider Thinks 2 Eagles Players Have ‘Sneaky Trade Value’

The Philadelphia Eagles are expected to be aggressive movers and shakers this offseason. But lost in the dizzying shuffle of incoming free agents and trade targets has been what spare parts may be pushed out.

Jalen Hurts appears to be safe from Howie Roseman’s roulette table. Ditto for Fletcher Cox. Brandon Brooks announced his retirement. And Jalen Reagor doesn’t seem to have much value on the open market. So, are there are any other players who might be shown the door? Yes. Two pretty obvious backups sitting in plain sight on the roster.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, quarterback Gardner Minshew and left tackle Andre Dillard could be moved before or during training camp for the right price. The plugged-in reporter listed both guys on his far-reaching list of 20 players with “sneaky trade value.”

Neither one is a surprising name to hear in trade chatter. The Carolina Panthers called the Eagles about Minshew at last year’s trade deadline. They also received interest in Dillard last summer, but Jordan Mailata was still unproven at the time. It didn’t help that Dillard injured his knee in the middle of training camp.

Fast forward to 2022 and they are trade targets once again. Fowler cited the Indianapolis Colts as a possible landing spot for Minshew to “apply pressure” to Carson Wentz. Go figure. He mentioned the Carolina Panthers as a good fit for Dillard who has two years left on his rookie deal for a combined $3.8 million.

Teams are calling Eagles about trading for Andre Dillard, and according to @RapSheet, there's a general idea that a "quality day-2 pick" gets it done.#Eagles pic.twitter.com/qonyzGnlIq — Thomas R. Petersen (@thomasrp93) October 24, 2021

The latest Eagles news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Eagles newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Eagles!

Howie Roseman: ‘Lot of Work to Be Done’

Eagles general manager Howie Roseman has never been a man to sit on his hands while everyone else is throwing darts. He’ll be aggressive in free agency and make the requisite phone calls on potential trades. The Eagles started the grunt work midway through the 2021 campaign when they locked up youngsters like Dallas Goedert, Avonte Maddox, Josh Sweat, Jordan Mailata, and T.J. Edwards to long-term deals.

#Eagles 2018 draft class extensions: • Dallas Goedert — 4/$57M

• Avonte Maddox — 3/$22.5M

• Josh Sweat — 3/$40M

• Jordan Mailata — 4/$64M Howie Roseman has had his misses, but he’s also hit on a good amount of picks. I’m excited to see what he does with 3 R1’s in 2021. — James Nagle (@NagleNFL) November 20, 2021

“We are certainly not satisfied with where we are. We know there is a lot of work to do, and we started that,” Roseman told reporters on January 19. “We started that during the season by resigning our own free agents, which is a huge part of free agency, is to keep your own players, the guys that you know.

“You know their work ethic, and you know their fit. We did that to get a head start and a kick start into the season, but there is a lot of work to be done, and excited about the opportunity ahead.”

Giants Name Brandon Brown Assistant GM

The New York Giants officially announced the hiring of Brandon Brown on Monday. The 33-year-old will serve as assistant general manager to Joe Schoen in the Big Apple. He had also interviewed for the Minnesota Vikings’ general manager position earlier this offseason.

We've officially named Brandon Brown as our new Assistant General Manager Details: https://t.co/Ifgb5nh3Af pic.twitter.com/vhdFF06mLx — New York Giants (@Giants) February 7, 2022

Brown had spent the past five seasons in the Eagles’ scouting department in a variety of important roles, including director of pro scouting and director of player personnel. His absence will be sorely missed at the 2022 NFL draft.