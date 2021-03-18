Eagles Sign Super Bowl-Winning Safety, Release 2 Players

Jalen Mills departed for New England and now the Philadelphia Eagles have found his possible replacement. The team is planning to sign Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Andrew Adams, per The Athletic’s Zach Berman.

Adams, an undrafted player out of Connecticut, has spent the past three seasons in Tampa Bay and won a Super Bowl there last year. Prior to that, Adams played two years for the New York Giants plus a short training camp stint with the Detroit Lions. The 28-year-old has 166 career tackles and six interceptions with 19 pass breakups and two forced fumbles. The Buccaneers used him mostly as a special-teams contributor where he saw action in 16 games: 23 defensive snaps, 297 special-teams snaps.

The Eagles are planning on signing S Andrew Adams. Adams, 28, won a Super Bowl with Tampa Bay last season. He has 32 starts in five seasons with the Giants and Bucs. — Zach Berman (@ZBerm) March 18, 2021

The Eagles already have safeties K’Von Wallace, Marcus Epps, Elijah Riley, Grayland Arnold on the roster. Adams gives them added depth at the position, with a chance to jump into the competition to start alongside Rodney McLeod.

At 5-foot-11, 202 pounds, Adams is slightly undersized for a safety but has good hand-eye coordination and tracks the ball well. Here is a scouting report from 2016, via CBS Sports:

Sports a compact, well-developed frame. Balanced, coordinated athlete with light feet and quick change of direction. Keeps an eye on the quarterback and shows a good understanding of route concepts, getting a jump on the ball. Tracks the ball well, showing good hand-eye coordination and the body control to contort in space to make difficult catches. Takes aggressive (but not hazardous) routes to the ball and shows the ability to deliver physical hits. Squares up ballcarriers and wraps his arms effectively to make the reliable open-field tackle.

Here is new Eagles safety Andrew Adams back in 2016 picking off Carson Wentz He had a 3 INT game in 2018 He was not a starter last year with Tampa Bay

pic.twitter.com/qBCT9aNPqi — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) March 18, 2021

Follow the Heavy on Eagles Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Eagles Release Malik Jackson, Alshon Jeffery

The Eagles made two expected roster moves late Wednesday afternoon when they officially parted ways with defensive tackle Malik Jackson and wide receiver Alshon Jeffery. Both players had restructured their contracts back in January — Jeffery took a “significant” pay cut — but the decision to release them saves the Eagles roughly $23 million in cap space.

Jackson was signed as a highly-touted free agent in 2019 as a pass-rushing defensive tackle who brought great veteran leadership. Unfortunately, injuries derailed his career in midnight green after he suffered a season-ending foot injury in Week 1 that year. Jackson saw action in 16 total games in two and recorded 2.5 sacks.

Jeffery was a key contributor on the 2017 Super Bowl squad and played through a torn rotator cuff injury. He finished with 57 catches for 789 yards and nine touchdowns that year, including a 34-yard touchdown catch in Super Bowl LII. Of course, the 31-year-old possession receiver endured his share of drama in Philly as it related to Carson Wentz. He leaves town with 171 receptions for 2,237 and 20 touchdowns in four seasons.

Trade Destinations for Zach Ertz

ESPN compiled a list of potential trade destinations for Zach Ertz since the Eagles have officially put him on the trading block. The team is in “no rush” to get rid of Ertz but wants to make sure he goes to a place where he can be successful.

They also are hoping to get fair compensation in return, maybe a second or third-rounder. Among those in the running to land Ertz are the Los Angeles Chargers, Indianapolis Colts, Seattle Seahawks, Buffalo Bills. Obviously, the Colts make the most sense due to Ertz’s long-standing relationship with Wentz and Colts head coach Frank Reich.

The #Eagles insist they won’t release three-time Pro Bowl TE Zach Ertz, and with multiple teams interested in a trade, Ertz is getting antsy for Philadelphia to get a deal done. @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/W5T4skOlIR — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 14, 2021

READ ALSO: