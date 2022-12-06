Broncos Release Ex-Eagles Starter, Injury Update on Robert Quinn

Tuesday is reserved for the Philadelphia Eagles assistant coaches to meet with the media. Offensive coordinator Shane Steichen, defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, and special teams coordinator Michael Clay all receive ample time to chat about their units once a week.

It’s also a day when reporters tend to break upcoming roster moves and injury updates. For the Eagles, the biggest one involved Pro Bowl pass rusher Robert Quinn. He’ll undergo a knee scope this week, per NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero, and hit injured reserve. The earliest Quinn can return to action would be January 8 for the regular-season finale in Week 18. Players must remain on IR for a minimum of four weeks.

#Eagles DE Robert Quinn is having a knee scope this week and will go IR today, per sources. Quinn had been coming on and settling into the scheme before the knee got twisted in practice last week. Now out at least 4 games, but there’s optimism he’s back for the playoff push. pic.twitter.com/GPRZvRBCaK — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 6, 2022

UPDATE: The Eagles announced that Quinn was hitting IR. They signed defensive end Janarius Robinson to the active roster, then waived safety Andre Chachere from the active roster. Philadelphia also released defensive tackle Anthony Rush, cornerback Javelin Guidry, and receiver Kawaan Baker from the practice squad.

Meanwhile, another team’s roster move was drawing excitement from Eagles fans on Twitter. The Denver Broncos released veteran safety Anthony Harris (via ESPN’s Adam Scehfter). The 31-year-old was a defensive starter for Philly last season and initially inked to the practice squad coming out of training camp. The two sides eventually agreed to mutually part ways. Harris was used exclusively on special teams in Denver and played 43 snaps.

Harris is no longer considered a starting-caliber safety, but his veteran presence and leadership would be ideally suited in a backup role. The Eagles are navigating the loss of starter C.J. Gardner-Johnson – thanks to some stellar play from Reed Blankenship – without the huge drop-off everyone expected. Not yet. Either way, Harris would be an intriguing insurance policy.

James Bradberry ‘On Fire’ in Eagles Secondary

The A.J. Brown trade did wonders for the Eagles offense. He’s a true stud receiver in every sense of the word. However, the decision to sign cornerback James Bradberry could arguably be seen as the even bigger coup of the offseason. He’s playing at a Pro Bowl level opposite Darius Slay. Better yet, the Eagles stole Bradbery from their NFC East rivals.

Good read by James Bradberry pic.twitter.com/JxJCOREd7z — DIE-HARD 🦅 Fans (@Eaglesfans9) December 4, 2022

Head coach Nick Sirianni discussed Bradberry’s impact on the defense, calling out his meticulous preparation habits and football IQ.

“He’s been on fire,” Sirianni told reporters. “I really think that he just sees the field well. He makes the play when the play comes to him, and I just think that he’s just been a great veteran help to the defense, been a really good complement on the other side to Slay.

“He’s steady, he’s a pro. He doesn’t say much but he goes out and does his job every day and he leads by example. He’s a really good corner and not only because he has great, great talent but also because he has great, great preparation, great football IQ and great toughness and I’m sure glad he’s an Eagle.”

Darius Slay and James Bradberry in Week 13: 🔒 0 catches allowed

🔒 2 forced incompletions

🔒 36.9 passer rating allowed pic.twitter.com/ynO3JUPOIl — PFF (@PFF) December 5, 2022

Eagles Set to Clinch Postseason Spot

Philadelphia can officially clinch a playoff spot this week by virtue of two different scenarios. They can get in with a win or a tie over the New York Giants; or, they can punch a ticket if San Francisco and Seattle both lose.

The Eagles are touchdown favorites (+7) over the Giants. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. at The Meadowlands. The Seahawks play the Panthers (+4.5) at 4:25 p.m.; and the 49ers play the Buccaneers (+3.5) at 4:25 p.m.