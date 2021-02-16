NFC Team Believes ‘They Can Fix’ Carson Wentz, Trade Close?

The Indianapolis Colts and Chicago Bears are believed the have the two best trade offers on the table for Carson Wentz. Which one is better? That all depends on the date and time as the asking price changes by the minute.

Wentz’s “strongly” preferred destination is Indianapolis, likely due to Frank Reich’s presence — but Chicago appears willing to put up the prerequisite first-round pick that Philadelphia Eagles GM Howie Roseman is seeking in return. The Bears have emerged as the “frontrunner,” per Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, and the coaching staff has been selling Bears GM Ryan Pace on their confidence in being able to “fix” the broken quarterback.

Breer shared the following on Monday during an appearance on The Herd with Colin Cowherd (as transcribed by NBC Sports Philadephia):

I think the issue right now, Colin, is where Carson Wentz wants to go. I think it’s become pretty clear he’d rather go to Indianapolis, and I think part of it now, for the Eagles, is, ‘Alright, if our best return now is Chicago over Indy, then we need to convince Carson Wentz, this is the only place you’re going, bud, and you need to buck up and accept this, and realize the Bears are going to give you a good chance.

Bears promote Carson Wentz’s former position coach John DeFilippo https://t.co/z87fZ64UYC <– Info here pic.twitter.com/gZ7xftini1 — NFL Day (@_NFLDay) February 10, 2021

One other issue may be Wentz’s hot-and-cold relationship with Bears quarterbacks coach and passing-game coordinator John DeFilippo. The two worked together in Philly during the 2017 Super Bowl run which was Wentz’s best season as a professional. However, there were rumors that DeFilippo’s “hard coaching” style rubbed Wentz the wrong way. While he can’t veto a trade to Chicago, Wentz could show up unhappy and refuse to play under DeFilippo’s thumb.

Follow the Heavy on Eagles Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Teammate Compliments Wentz’s ‘Crazy Work Ethic’

Eagles safety Jalen Mills was one of the lone bright spots in 2020, most noticeably in his increased leadership role. The younger guys look up to the man known as Green Goblin with great respect and admiration. So there may be no one better qualified to discuss Wentz’s influence and likeability.

Mills went out of his way to compliment Wentz’s “crazy work ethic” during an appearance on The Lefkoe Show with Adam Lefkoe. The 26-year-old also vehemently refuted rumors of the Eagles quarterback being an ego-driven pariah.

I think that’s very, very overblown. Carson’s a guy who comes in that building, man, and you know you’re going to get his best effort. You know? Whether it’s in the weight room, whether it’s in the practice field, whether it’s film study. I know the quarterbacks come in, man, they come in crazy early, like 5:30 in the morning or something like that. I know Carson, he has the highest standard for himself, and the fans want us to play at a higher standard, but at the end of the day, we’re not perfect. Things happen. But, yeah, his work ethic is crazy.

Whatever you might think in the Wentz vs. Hurts controversy in Philly right now… take it from his teammate @greengoblin: Carson is putting in the WORK 💪 pic.twitter.com/wFXjLveWEx — The Lefkoe Show (@LefkoeShow) February 16, 2021

Eagles Add Assistant Defensive Backs Coach

The Eagles will add D.K. McDonald as their new assistant defensive backs coach, per Football Scoop. McDonald has spent the past six seasons coaching the secondary at Iowa State, assisting with both the cornerbacks and safeties. He’ll likely take over the role vacated by Jay Valai who mysteriously jettisoned the job for a similar one at the University of Alabama.

McDonald was on the same coaching staff with Nick Sirianni at Indiana University of Pennsylvania (2006-08) where the two struck up a tight friendship. McDonald and Sirianni were groomsmen in each other’s weddings, per The Athletic’s Zach Berman, and even lived together.

READ ALSO: