Eagles Host Hard-Hitting Ex-Rams, Jets Hybrid Safety

The Philadelphia Eagles welcomed a familiar face back into the nest on Tuesday when safety Blake Countess visited the NovaCare Complex. Originally a sixth-round pick (196th overall) of the Eagles in 2016, he was brought in one day after Rodney McLeod was lost for the year.

Countess last played for the New York Jets in 2019 and saw 52 special-teams snaps in six games. The 27-year-old started the year in Philly and took part in Eagles training camp but didn’t make final roster cuts. Prior to that, he spent three years with the Los Angeles Rams where he made 54 tackles and two interceptions in 37 games (four starts).

The 5-foot-10, 191-pounder carried a reputation for being an extremely hard hitter coming out of college. His Jets teammates complained of him being a bit too violent or aggressive at times. He’s a versatile athlete who can play both cornerback or safety, as well as return kicks on special teams (17 returns for 419 yards, 24.6 average).

“I enjoy playing football. Corner and safety are very similar, and defensive back,” Countess told the Eagles’ website in 2016. “But I’m comfortable playing both positions, and I love playing football, so either way it goes, I’m going to be happy.”

49ers WR Marquise Goodwin got carted off the field after this hit by #Rams safety Blake Countess. Terrifying. pic.twitter.com/Dv3j6GyPmc — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) December 31, 2017

Countess also played both cornerback and safety at Auburn where he recorded 71 tackles as a senior after coming over from Michigan as a graduate transfer student. He was a three-year letterman for the Wolverines and started 30 games. He was a triple-threat in high school: wide receiver, defensive back, kick returner.

Losing McLeod ‘Gut Punch’ to Eagles Defense

The Eagles were still grappling with McLeod’s loss on Tuesday, a huge blow in terms of leadership that defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz wasn’t going to sugarcoat. He knows you can’t easily replace all the intangibles that a nine-year veteran safety brings to the table.

“I would say this about Rodney, No. 1, he’s proved that he can comeback from an injury like this,” Schwartz said referring to his return from a torn ACL in 2019. “And it’s such a gut punch when a respected player like Rodney, and who is a very productive leader for us, has had a really outstanding year.”

It’s your time now bro!!!! Made for it!! Show the world.. https://t.co/1rPaETEXxT — Rodney McLeod (@Rodney_McLeod4) December 14, 2020

Schwartz recalled how active McLeod remained as a leader during the 2018 season despite his knee going under the knife. He came to every practice that year and chimed in at every meeting, always looking to help his teammates.

“He found a way to contribute, even though it wasn’t going to be physically on the field,” Schwartz said. “That’s the kind of guy he is. That’s the kind of leader he is. That’s why he’s been such an important part of our defense over the last five years here.”

Secondary Depth Getting Very Thin

The Eagles are getting thin in the secondary following recent injuries to cornerbacks Michael Jacquet (hamstring), Darius Slay (concussion), Avonte Maddox (knee), as well as safety Rudy Ford (hamstring). Starting safety Jalen Mills will likely move over to cornerback this week with backup corners Cre’Von LeBlanc and Craig James already on injured reserve.

👀 Eagles down 3 players in secondary and Saints go after CB Kevon Seymour who was just called up from the practice squad yesterday pic.twitter.com/YqZraieXn7 — Jeff Skversky 6abc (@JeffSkversky) December 13, 2020

Philadelphia signed former Buffalo Bills cornerback Kevon Seymour last week and played him in Week 14. The team also protected undrafted rookie corner Jameson Houston (Baylor) on the practice squad for added depth. The only 100% healthy cornerback on the roster right now is Nickell Robey-Coleman.

“We have some injury situations in the back end that we’re going to have to figure out,” Schwartz said, “and we might not even know for sure until Saturday night before the game. But we’ll have a good plan and we’ll get the guys out there.”

