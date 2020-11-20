Eagles Try Out 200-Pound ‘Lock-Down’ Ex-Baylor CB

The Eagles might be looking to get bigger, more physical at the cornerback position. The team brought in Jameson Houston for a tryout, per the NFL transaction report. The 6-foot, 200-pound undrafted rookie out of Baylor was initially signed by the Browns on Aug. 10.

Houston fits in the same mold as Michael Jacquet, another undrafted rookie who has found success in Philadelphia. He started all 14 games as a senior en route to earning All-Big 12 honorable mention honors. He finished his college career with 86 total tackles, one interception and 16 passes defensed in 35 games.

He red-shirted his freshman year at Baylor before Matt Rhule took over the program in 2017. The former Baylor coach used Houston as his lock-down corner and often relied on him to shut down the opposition’s best receiver.

Continuing the theme of defense in this game, how about this rep by Baylor CB Jameson Houston? Lock down coverage throughout and a nice hands play at the end to knock the ball away. Big play for the Senior CB on third down as he builds on an already strong Senior year.#WNSFilm pic.twitter.com/hWiRWntjbX — Mark (@HeaneyNFLDraft) November 5, 2019

“He’s developed into one of the best corners in the Big 12,” said Rhule, via Waco Tribune-Herald. “He can play off man, he can play bump and run, he’s held some of the best receivers to career lows. It’s just a matter of his confidence growing, and he’s now a really confident player.”

After reading that quote, it should be no surprise to hear that Rhule signed him in Carolina. However, Houston only lasted a week and the Panthers waived him on Sept. 5. The Eagles have an uncanny ability to get the most out of their undrafted rookies and practice-squad players so maybe Houston finds a permanent home in Philly.

Follow the Heavy on Eagles Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Shutting Down Jalen Reagor at TCU

If the Eagles do sign Houston to their practice squad, there will be a few familiar faces in the locker room. For starters, he and safety Grayland Arnold played in one of the most formidable secondaries in the Big 12 in 2019.

They went 11-3 and advanced all the way to the Sugar Bowl. The Waco Tribune-Herald called Houston “one of the best lock-down corners in the Big 12” and referred to Arnold as “a big play waiting to happen.”

Meanwhile, Houston received great experience matching up with NFL-caliber receivers at Baylor. He helped shut down TCU speedster Jalen Reagor — the Eagles’ top pick in 2020 — last year in a triple-overtime win after holding him to one catch for eight yards.

Jalen Reagor – Jameson Houston TCU Baylor 11/9Jalen Reagor – Jameson Houston TCU Baylor 2020 draft prospect TCU BAYLOR 11/9 cut 2019-11-16T21:55:19Z

“I like challenges and having to guard the best receiver every week is something to look forward to and something I want to do my best at,” Houston said, via Waco Tribune-Herald. “Allowing no catches is what I want to do. Reagor is a really fast guy who has good ball skills and can run good routes. With him, you just have to contain him and don’t play up on him too much or be off too much because he has a lot of tools.

In addition, Houston was a multi-sport star in high school excelling in football, basketball and track and field at St. Michael’s Academy in Austin, Texas. He also played offense and defense: defensive back, receiver, running back and returner.

READ NEXT: Travis Fulgham Makes Impact vs. 49ers

READ NEXT: Raiders Possible Landing Spot for Carson Wentz?

READ NEXT: Eagles Coach Sounds Off: ‘We’re Moving Forward’