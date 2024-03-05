‘Blockbuster’ Trade Proposal Sees Eagles Land NFC Rival’s RB

The Philadelphia Eagles could be on the hunt for a new starting running back this offseason.

In a trade proposal pitched by Philly Sports Network’s Liam Jenkins, the Eagles would flip their second round draft pick (No. 50), a compensatory fifth round draft pick (No. 170) and tight end Jack Driscoll in exchange for Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III.

Walker has served as the Seahawks’ starting running back over his first two seasons in the league and has racked up 1,955 yards with 17 touchdowns for 4.4 yards per carry.

“Kenneth Walker III put up 905 yards last year and the Eagles hate paying for running backs,” writes Jenkins. “They essentially get a productive young back still on his rookie deal for a fairly cheap price given the different moving parts negating each other, and can pair him up with Kenny #1 for a really dynamic rushing offense.”

Kenneth Walker One of NFL’s Top Running Backs

Walker is undoubtedly one of the top young backs in the league, finishing second in Offensive Rookie of the Year voting — he actually finished with more first-place votes than the winner, Garrett Wilson — and finishing his rookie campaign ranked 10th in touchdowns (nine) despite only starting 11 games.

According to Pro Football Focus, Walker was actually even better during the 2023 season compared to his 2022 campaign. Walker posted an 83.5 offensive grade and 85.3 rushing grade during the 2023 season, ranking ninth in offensive grade and 11th in rushing grade among all running backs. During the 2022 season, Walker posted a 76.7 offensive grade and 83.5 rushing grade.

With that being said, the Seahawks do have an abundance of riches at the running back position, with Zach Charbonnet rushing for 462 yards on 4.3 yards per carry during his rookie season.

Why Eagles May Need a New Starting Running Back

As Jenkins mentions, the Eagles will see all of their running backs with the exception of one — Kenneth Gainwell — enter free agency. That means Pro Bowler D’Andre Swift — Philadelphia’s lead running back — and their backup backs such as Boston Scott and Rashaad Penny will be free agents.

The Eagles are well-known for being frugal when it comes to paying their running backs. It was just a season prior that Miles Sanders clinched his first Pro Bowl berth after a career year, running for 1,269 yards and 11 touchdowns. However, the Eagles allowed him to walk in free agency, with Sanders securing the largest free agent deal of any running back last offseason when he signed for four years and $25.4 million.

However, Sanders emerged as one of the biggest free agent busts last season. The 26-year-old — who is the eighth-highest paid back — had one of the least-efficient seasons of any running back, rushing for 432 yards on 3.3 yards per carry. Sanders’ season was so bad that he was replaced in the starting lineup after the first five games of the season.

While Swift certainly filled Sanders’ void perfectly — he ran for 1,049 yards and five touchdowns on 4.6 yards per carry — the Eagles could simply allow him to walk and replace him with another running back like they did the year prior.

There is no indication that the Seahawks are planning to move Walker. However, the idea of the Eagles acquiring Walker or another veteran back via trade during the draft is a viable scenario if they’re looking to replace Swift with a cheaper option.