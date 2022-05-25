Eagles 2-Sport Playmaker Reveals Reasons for Signing 1-Year Deal

The Philadelphia Eagles took a calculated risk when they didn’t tender Boston Scott this offseason. They let the restricted free agent test the waters but kept in close contact with him throughout the process. Scott decided it was in his best interest to return to the only franchise where he has seen meaningful snaps.

The sixth-round pick out of Louisiana Tech inked a one-year deal worth $1.75 million. It was a no-brainer when he looked out at the NFL landscape. For starters, he loves Philadelphia and the Eagles’ organization. Besides, there was “nothing major” in terms of any competing offers in free agency. Everyone won.

“It’s been where I’ve been able to make my mark,” Scott told reporters. “I love the City of Philadelphia. I love the team. I love the organization. I love the fans and I really feel like Philadelphia has embraced me so going into the second year, I love to have some continuity and see where it goes as far as what we can do. I’m excited about the team and the offseason, I’m excited about what’s in the future.”

The continuity he speaks of comes from the Eagles’ decision to retain Nick Sirianni and his coaching staff. Scott was a reliable weapon for the team when injuries decimated the running backs room. He finished with 373 yards on 87 carries — 4.3 yards per touch — while scoring seven total touchdowns. He gashed the New York Giants in Weeks 12 and 16 for 105 yards and two scores. Year 2? Unlimited potential.

“I feel like there is a little bit more comfortability because we know what to expect,” Scott said of Year 2. “We know the terminology and now it’s just tweaking things here, tweaking things there, so you definitely feel the environment.

“We’re still geared up and ready, and we have our goals in front of us to what we want to accomplish and everything, but it’s just a natural thing, you go into your second year you’re going to be a little more comfortable in the system.”

Not Worried About Role: Show Up & Work

Scott has been fighting and clawing his way since coming into the NFL in 2018. He bounced around on the New Orleans Saints practice squad before finally getting his first offensive snap with the Eagles in 2019.

Boston Scott has 12 career touchdowns. Eight vs. the Giants. — Reuben Frank (@RoobNBCS) December 26, 2021

And he has made the most of every opportunity: 228 rushes for 992 yards, with 14 total touchdowns. He fits the Darren Sproles’ mold, a playmaker ready to embrace whatever role they ask him to take on.

“I’m not really worried about what my role is or isn’t,” Scott said. “I come here and I show up and I work, you know, I just want to be a little bit better than I was last year. Competing against myself and wherever the cards fall, that’s where they fall.”

The 5-foot-6, 203-pounder was actually a state champion powerlifter at Zachary High School. He knows what the job entails.

“Your job is to show up and when you’re presented with those opportunities, maximize those opportunities. Period. No excuses,” Scott said. “Nobody within those lines cares about what’s going on in your life. Your job is to show up and do what you’re supposed to do.”

Helping Young Video Gamers in Rocket League

Scott made headlines in February when he inked a deal with Dignitas, an international eSports organization with 18 world champions. The contract made Scott the first two-sport athlete in the NFL and Rocket League. While video gamers have traditionally held a nerdy reputation among the masses, the Eagles running back is looking to change that. One way he intends to do that is through mentorship.

“Shout out to Dignitas,” Scott said. “There’s a lot of unchartered territory within the gaming space as far as these pros … they’re young, so I really think there are some opportunities there based on what I’ve been able to go through as a pro from the mental side. I can help as far as enrichment.

“I’ve been in the works with Psyonix, who developed the game, to kind of create like an enrichment type program for some of those guys who have been thrown into this space and are having money thrown at them and that’s pretty much it. Well, you have an opportunity, you have a platform, to market yourself, to work on your brand.”