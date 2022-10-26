Eagles Defensive Leader Offers Cryptic Response to Robert Quinn Trade

Reactions were fast and furious as news of the Robert Quinn trade broke on Wednesday. The three-time Pro Bowler is joining the Philadelphia Eagles on a team-friendly deal that dumps the majority of his salary on his old team.

The Chicago Bears will pay $7.1 million of his remaining base salary for the 2022 campaign (via NFL Media’s Tom Peliserro) while inheriting non-guaranteed base salaries of $14 million in 2023 and $13 million in 2024. Quinn has 102 career sacks, including 18.5 during a second-team All-Pro season in 2021.

Yes, it was another masterful stroke of genius by Howie Roseman in an offseason full of them. Philadelphia is loaded for bear with arguably the best front seven in football. It’s an embarrassment of riches. (The Eagles released second-year defensive end Tarron Jackson to make room on the 53-man roster).

Just spoke to Brandon Graham about this very move. The DE said he welcomes anyone that can help the #Eagles in their run to the Super Bowl. https://t.co/EoKbLCiBpb — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) October 26, 2022

But it also may force some tough decisions for defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon with so many mouths to feed. Snaps are now at a premium. Graham was asked about the possibility of adding a pass rusher before the Quinn trade went down and his answer had some people scratching their heads. Graham was truthful yet supportive.

“I’m in a different place than I was, but I do understand,” Graham told The Inquirer’s Jeff McLane. “I always go back to what I felt like, and I know a little bit of me would be like, ‘Alright, man, I got to trust you on this … that you ain’t trying to get me out of here.

“Because at the end of the day, you want to be the guy. But I’m in a place now where I know it’s only to help, and it could change on you if you allow it to get in your mind, and you stop being who you are.”

A lot of buzz in the locker room today as we’re officially back from the bye. Brandon Graham says “Philly is on fire right now.” pic.twitter.com/OfkeZykbRS — Gabriella DiGiovanni (@elladidge) October 26, 2022

What Do Graham’s Comments Actually Mean?

Twitter was abuzz with reaction to what Graham was trying to say. Was he crying sour grapes about his playing time being threatened? Or was he putting his ego aside for the betterment of the team? Anyone who has spent any amount of time with Graham knows it was the latter. He’s unselfish and undervalued, a true leader in every sense of the word.

What Graham was trying to convey was that he understands this could be the end of his run in a midnight green jersey. It’s a sad thought but it’s the reality of the situation. He’s getting old (in football years) after turning 34 in April. He’s seen his role reduced to a situational pass rusher at 27.8 snaps per game. And he’s in the final year of his contract with no reported discussions of an extension.

Let’s be clear: Graham is happy to have Quinn in the nest. His presence will only keep Graham fresher, perhaps unleashing him into a Chris Long-type of role from that 2017 Super Bowl season. Still, the writing might be on the wall for his long-term future.

Eagles Release First Injury Report

Graham was the only Eagles player missing at practice on Wednesday. He sat out with a hamstring injury. Meanwhile, the team listed nine guys as limited participants on the first injury report ahead of Week 8. Cornerback Josh Jobe (shoulder) was full-go.

The most important name on that list is Lane Johnson. Head coach Nick Sirianni said his starting right tackle remains in concussion protocol, then Johnson declared himself “ready to go.” He still needs to clear testing, but all signs are trending up.