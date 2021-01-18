Bills Coordinator, Ex-Alabama Assistant Spurns Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles head coaching vacancy wasn’t the most desirable job when it opened up and it keeps losing steam. Candidates are either being blocked from interviewing by their organizations or they are flat-out not interested.

The latest name to spurn the Eagles was Brian Daboll. The Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator had been loosely linked to Philly after he was passed over for the head job with the Los Angeles Chargers. But the man largely credited for developing Josh Allen into an MVP candidate wasn’t “interested” in joining the Eagles. He’ll likely remain in Buffalo and await an opportunity in 2022.

Daboll brought arguably the most impressive resume of all the candidates out there. This year, the Bills rank second-best in total offense (396.4 yards per game) while ranking third in passing offense (288.8) and second in points per game (31.3). The 45-year-old coach is a Bill Belichick disciple who won five Super Bowls with the New England Patriots, plus captured a college national championship while working under Nick Saban at Alabama.

“He did a great job for us as a coordinator during a national championship team and he is a good teacher,” Saban said of Daboll, via FanSided. “He’s bright, he’s a good play-caller and he puts together a really good game plan to utilize the personnel that he has.”

#Bills have assembled one of NFL's best coaching and front office staffs. Before coming to Buffalo, OC Brian Daboll spent 14 of 20 years under Bill Belichick and Nick Saban. Assistant GM Joe Schoen & Director of Player Personnel Dan Morgan doing excellent jobs as well. pic.twitter.com/Dd58A0ZC4c — Gil Brandt (@Gil_Brandt) December 2, 2019

Chiefs Offensive Coordinator Not Getting Interview

Meanwhile, it appears as if the reports about Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy receiving a “virtual interview” were premature.

It hasn’t happened. Philly seemed to have their eyes on Chiefs quarterbacks coach Mike Kafka at the outset of their search, but Kansas City won’t grant permission to interview him. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Eagles don’t have an interview scheduled with Bieniemy despite mutual interest.

Team owner Jeffrey Lurie did meet with Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles on Monday and there is a growing sense that New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels is the front-runner for the Philly job.

Multiple sources connected to #Eagles coaching search believe #Patriots OC Josh McDaniels is a prime candidate for the HC job. #Bucs DC Todd Bowles interviews this afternoon and has some internal support. #Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy does not have interview planned. Stay tuned. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) January 18, 2021

If reports are true, the Eagles have no plans to trade Wentz and McDaniels is viewed as a great fit to repair the broken quarterback. Some have cited McDaniels’ previous work with Tom Brady, plus his reputation as an offensive play-calling guru. Lurie, in his own words, didn’t sound like an owner ready to give up on Wentz.

I feel Carson Wentz needs a fresh start and #Eagles need to rebuild. Wentz may end up being a Pro Bowl QB elsewhere or he may fizzle. Doesn’t matter. — Rob Maaddi (@RobMaaddi) January 18, 2021

“Carson, to us, to me, and to I think virtually everybody in our organization, is a quarterback that his first four years was in many ways elite and comparable to some of the great quarterbacks’ first four years in the league,” Lurie told reporters on Jan. 11. “So I take sort of a more, probably a longer view of this was not the best season for our offense, it was a poor season, and we also had a poor season from Carson in terms of what he’s been able to show in the past. Very fixable and I fully expect him to realize his potential.”

