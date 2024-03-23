Giants’ Brian Daboll Breaks Silence on Eagles Signing Saquon Barkley

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll wishes his former running back well, about 15 weeks out of the NFL seasonaafter Saquon Barkley defected to the Philadelphia Eagles during the NFL’s legal tampering period.

That was essentially Daboll’s message to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, in his first public comments since Barkley put pen to paper on a $37.75 million contract with the Eagles, upping the stakes in an already bitter NFC East rivalry.

“This is what it is every year in the NFL,” Daboll told Pelissero.” You meet great people, whether it’s coaches, players, staff members, and unfortunately, everybody doesn’t stick together the entire time, it’s not what it was 30, 40 years ago. “I’ve got a tremendous amount of respect for Saquon and all the players that went on to other places. It’s a special group when you’re going through an NFL season, you’ve got to go through ups and downs. … Wish him all the best except when he is playing the Giants.”

Barkley, the Giants ‘ No. 2 overall selection in the 2018 NFL Draft, arrives in Philadelphia having rushed for 5,211 yards with 35 rushing touchdowns through his first six seasons.

How D’Andre Swift Led Eagles to Sign Saquon Barkley

D’Andre Swift was one of the first players to agree to terms on a new deal across the league when the Chicago Bears swooped in and added the former Eagles’ running back just minutes after the negotiating window opened.

According to a report from Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer, Swift’s departure — and $24 million over three seasons, caused the Eagles to shift their attention to the top of the market and increase their offer to Barkley.

In Philadelphia, Barkley lands in a scheme that should feature him as a pass catcher out of the backfield significantly more than he ever was in a Giants uniform.

During his time in New York, Barkley caught 288 of his 396 targets for 2,100 yards and 12 touchdowns. That aspect of Barkley’s skill-set, and ability to make big plays in space, could become a focal point of Barkley’s role with the Eagles.

“I think, the point I am in my career, to be able to get a fresh start is good. It’s something new. Different excitement. I feel like a rookie all over again,” Barkley told reporters during his introductory press conference. “Some new team meetings. Some new strength, new locker room – everything. But also being around some talented guys especially on the offensive side of the ball. You’ve got Jalen, you’ve got A.J., DeVonta, tremendous offensive line, and I feel like I’m a special player and I feel I’ve still got a lot left and I’ve got a lot to prove and I just can’t wait to get on the field with those guys and prove it and show it to the world.”

What Eagles Saw in Kenny Pickett

The Eagles’ trade to acquire former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett raised some eyebrows. However, general manager Howie Roseman and head coach Nick Sirianni believe the former first-round pick has traits they can win with — if needed.

“In Pickett, the Eagles see an accurate passer with desirable traits who still has room to develop,” ESPN’s Tim McManus reported Saturday. “It’s widely acknowledged across the league that the offensive conditions in Pittsburgh weren’t ideal over the past couple seasons, which leaves room for the possibility that Pickett’s ceiling is higher than he has shown to this point.”

Pickett will likely be Hurts’ primary backup in a quarterback room that also includes Will Grier, who previously worked with offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and was signed by Philadelphia on March 23.