Eagles Rookie Drawing Comparisons to Patriots Super Bowl MVP

Britain Covey has been making “splash plays” throughout Philadelphia Eagles training camp. He’s a dual-threat sparkplug at receiver and kick returner — undersized at 5-foot-8 and 173 pounds — and no one is going to outwork him.

He’s firmly on the roster bubble, but trending up. Covey put it on all display during 11-on-11 drills at Saturday’s practice while running with the second-team offense. He even got some burn with the ones as the starting slot receiver. It wouldn’t be a total surprise to see him crack the 53, mainly because the Eagles are desperate for an explosive return man.

The undrafted rookie out of Utah drew unsolicited praise from Dallas Goedert at OTAs; now, at training camp, Covey is drawing stunning comparisons to one-time Super Bowl MVP Julian Edelman. Wow.

Former Eagles tight end Clay Harbor said Covey “reminds me a bit of Julian Edelman.” Harbor stopped by the NovaCare Complex to check out Saturday’s practice and walked away impressed.

Heavy’s Matt Lombardo also showered Covey with hype, calling out a slant pattern where he beat the defender by two steps. Covey’s still a longshot to make the roster, but a strong showing in the preseason could seal the deal.

“As the Eagles’ exhibition opener looms next Friday against the Jets, the 5-foot-8 and 170-pound Covey could be a player to watch,” Lombardo wrote. “If he makes an impact on special teams, potentially as a returner, Covey could make a strong argument to stick as the Eagles’ sixth receiver coming out of camp.”

Special Teams Coach Not Ready to Crown Covey

Eagles special teams coordinator Michael Clay has been cautious about crowning the team’s next kick returner. He cycled through a bunch of guys last season, including Jalen Reagor, Greg Ward, Quez Watkins, John Hightower, Kenny Gainwell, and Jason Huntley.

No one really grabbed the bull by the horns. Covey has an opportunity to win the job at camp, but he’s got to earn it.

“Britain has done a good job. All the returners are doing a good job,” Clay told reporters. “Jalen [Reagor], [John] Hightower on the kick return, [Jason] Huntley on the kick return. I think everyone is doing a very good job of catching the ball, they are hitting it, doing things that we want them to do. It will be very exciting to see them in a live situation against the Jets and so forth and so on.”

Clay isn’t going to let any of his players read their press clippings, good or bad. He already pumped the brakes on Olympic track star Devon Allen taking over return-man duties.

“As a returner? Devon hasn’t played football since 2016,” Clay said, “but we’re excited to have that type of speed really.”

Covey Used to Proving People Wrong

Covey was electric with the ball in his hands at college. He was a five-time All-Pac 12 selection and led Utah with 1,400 all-purpose yards in 2021. That number included 14 rushes for 99 yards and 52 receptions for 514 yards, along with 12 kick returns for 360 yards and 29 punt returns for 427 yards.

So, yes, Covey has immense talent no matter what size he’s listed at on the roster.

“I feel like my resume in college speaks for itself,” Covey said, via Eagles Today. “I love the ball in my hands. You don’t need to be tall. You don’t need to be this crazy, big athlete. Once you get the ball in your hands, it’s just happening and it’s kind of a God-given ability.”