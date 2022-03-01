NFL Schedule Leak: Eagles ‘Requested’ Major Road Game

The regular-season opponents are locked in stone for the 2022 Philadelphia Eagles. They include road games versus Washington, Chicago, Dallas, Detroit, Houston, New York, Indianapolis, Arizona. The latter may get moved to Mexico City.

Dates and times will be revealed at a later date. Ditto for the preseason slate which is still being figured out. According to The Athletic, the Eagles are lobbying hard for an exhibition game in Cleveland this summer. They are interested in holding joint practices with the Browns at their headquarters in Berea, Ohio. The sessions would happen during the first or second week of the 2022 preseason, per the report.

The foes that lie ahead for 2022.#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/LVpE2WEyec — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) January 20, 2022

There are several reasons why this partnership makes sense. For starters, Browns general manager Andrew Berry worked under Howie Roseman for one year in Philadelphia. He served as vice-president of player personnel in 2019 and helped oversee the draft that netted Andre Dillard, Miles Sanders, J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, Shareef Miller, and Clayton Thorson.

New Browns GM Andrew Berry on why he left last year: "I left for the chance to work with a guy who I think is the best general manager in the sport, in Howie Roseman." — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) February 5, 2020

The other part of the Cleveland-Philly connection lies with Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski. The 39-year-old attended Saint Joseph’s Prep in Philly before starring at the University of Pennsylvania. So, yes, he most definitely grew up as a diehard Eagles fan.

The idea to hold joint practices isn’t a new one for the Eagles. They have routinely done it over the last decade, including twice last preseason when they shared the field with the New York Jets and New England Patriots. Head coach Nick Sirianni treated those practices as live reps and used the real preseason games to rest his starters.

“These two practices yesterday and today are game like, as much game like as you can possibly get,” Sirianni told reporters August 17. “That’s why I value these practices so much.”

Some @TheAthleticNFL Browns news: They’ll host the Eagles for joint practices this summer. https://t.co/mJjL91KcLS — Zac Jackson (@AkronJackson) March 1, 2022

Russell Wilson Staying in Seattle

The Russell Wilson trade rumors continued to cool down on Tuesday after the Seahawks quarterback told reporters his preference was to stay in Seattle. To be fair, Wilson has been saying that (at least publicly) since January. The 33-year-old was asked if he would consider moving to the East Coast and the Richmond, Virginia native said no.

Russell Wilson asked by @craigmelvin about coming to Washington: “I’m from Richmond, I know what you mean, I got people hitting me up every day, all my friends and all that from the East Coast but Seattle’s the place I’m at right now and I love it.” Video from @TODAYshow pic.twitter.com/VmqQdXbHfI — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) March 1, 2022

The question was in regard to rumors of the Washington Commanders making a move for Wilson. Philadelphia is an East Coast city, too, so feel free read into his comments and draw your own conclusions.

Berry Called Roseman ‘Best GM’ in Football

Berry credited Roseman for teaching him the tricks of the trade despite being in the Philly front office for just one year. While Eagles fans love to hate the embattled general manager, it’s clear and evident that he’s respected around the league by his peers. Berry called him the best in the business.

#Eagles GM Howie Roseman is growing an executive tree: Last spring, it was Joe Douglas going to the #Jets to be their GM, now it’s Andrew Berry going to the #Browns. Berry had his hand in everything in Philly, expanding on the work he did in his first stop in Cleveland. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 27, 2020

“I do. And I feel fortunate to have worked for Howie for a year in Philadelphia,” Berry said, via NBC Sports Philadelphia. “I just think Howie’s skill set — I think anyone who has been in a general manager’s position or close to a general manager’s position has probably an appreciation for the breadth of responsibilities that are on a general manager’s plate.”