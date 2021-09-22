Eagles Work Out Athletic Ex-Browns Pass Rusher, Speedy WR

The Philadelphia Eagles may be looking to add another pass rusher after losing Brandon Graham for the year. The team worked out defensive end Cameron Malveaux on Tuesday (Sept. 21). He was one of three players hosted at the NovaCare Complex.

The Eagles also brought wide receiver Deon Cain and linebacker Dylan Cole in for workouts. They added rookie guard Jack Anderson to the 53-man roster earlier in the day. Malveaux is an interesting name to watch as he brings experience off the edge. The former University of Houston standout has two career sacks in four seasons, including stints with the Miami Dolphins, Arizona Cardinals, and Cleveland Browns. He went undrafted in the 2017 draft.

Malveaux (6-foot-5, 265 pounds) has appeared in 15 NFL games, most notably as a scout team nightmare in Miami. Former Eagles defensive line coach Matt Burke coached him there where he routinely “destroyed” the Dolphins’ offense. The 26-year-old has 19 total tackles (four for loss) on 125 defensive snaps. His biggest strengths are his size and length, highlighted by a massive 82.5-inch wingspan.

“My best opponent is myself,” Malveaux told the Palm Beach Post in 2017. “Every day I set a challenge for myself and set a goal and tried to meet it every day. That’s how I saw progression.”

Another Speed Threat at Wide Receiver

Cain is the latest speedster trying to latch on with Nick Sirianni, his former offensive coordinator in Indianapolis. The 6-foot-2, 202-pounder has nine career receptions for 124 yards, accumulated over three seasons: one with the Colts (2019) and two with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was a sixth-round pick (185th overall) in 2018.

Colts select WR Deon Cain with the 185th pick#NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/UJdOiuwQNE — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) April 28, 2018

The Clemson product has great speed – 4.43 seconds at the NFL Scouting Combine – and ranked fourth in school history in receiving touchdowns. Cain racked up 30 receptions for 2,040 yards and 20 touchdowns in 1,419 snaps over 42 games (14 starts) for the Tigers. The Baltimore Ravens waived him on Sept. 3 with an injury settlement after he picked up a head injury in the preseason finale.

Veteran Linebacker Help on the Way?

Davion Taylor is being listed day-to-day with a calf issue, per Sirianni. That could open up a potential roster spot for Cole who has legitimate NFL experience. The 6-foot, 237-pounder has seen action in 37 games over four seasons for the Houston Texans. He has 67 total tackles (five for loss), with one sack, one fumble recovery, two interceptions.

Dylan Cole gave his first TD ball to a girl in the stands. Her unexpected act of kindness built a bond they'll treasure forever.#The53 | @dylancole31 pic.twitter.com/IFZvcdV07Q — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) July 12, 2018

Cole struggled with injuries last season, including an ACL tear from Week 12 of the 2019 season. The 27-year-old has landed on injured reserve three times since his rookie year. Hamstring, wrist, ACL injuries have all slowed him down since 2017.

“I think I just had some unfortunate events happen,” Cole said of his injuries, via Texans Daily. “That’s part of football. It’s the thing. We signed up for we understand that injuries do happen.”