‘He Might Simply Want Out’ Says NFC Executive on Eagles QB: Report

The future for Carson Wentz in Philadelphia is hazier than the skies over the Art Museum after a fireworks display on the Fourth of July. And there doesn’t appear to be a grand finale anytime soon.

The Philadelphia Eagles are still experimenting with rookie Jalen Hurts at quarterback with one game remaining in this off-kilter year. Wentz has been sitting on the bench for three straight weeks, including 13.5 quarters. There is no clear-cut answer as to what the future holds, not enough of a body of work from Hurts to draw a franchise-changing conclusion.

But that hasn’t stopped the trade speculation. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Indianapolis Colts remain in the mix as a prime destination for Wentz. He polled several NFL high-ranking executives and mentioned both Wentz and Matthew Stafford of the Detroit Lions as the best fits in Indy. Naturally, Frank Reich’s connections to Philly came up.

Wentz’s future is cloudier. As we broke down earlier this month, the dead money attached to Wentz’s contract hurts the Eagles, whether they trade or keep him. But some executives believe Philadelphia will at least try, given the experiment with rookie second-round pick Jalen Hurts has gone relatively well. Colts coach Frank Reich’s presence looms large here. Wentz threw 49 touchdown passes and 21 picks with Reich as his offensive coordinator in Philly from 2016 to ‘17, and word is the two connected on a personal level. ‘Maybe [Wentz] would rework his deal in order to facilitate a deal,’ an NFC exec said. ‘At this point, he might simply want out.’”

Matthew Stafford on the move…to Indy?

Sam Darnold to Pittsburgh?

Happy Birthday, Carson Wentz!

Today marks Wentz’s birthday who turned 28 years old on Dec. 29 as he finishes up his fifth and most turbulent season in the NFL. He’s probably even more happy to turn the page on 2020 than the rest of us.

The one-time franchise quarterback saw his worst statistical year on the football field: 2,620 passing yards, 15 interceptions (16 touchdowns), 50 sacks, 10 fumbles, 57.4% completion percentage, 72.8 passer rating, 49.4 QBR.

“No matter what sport you’re playing, it’s on to the next,” Wentz told reporters on Dec. 2. “You got to stay confident, stay positive because it’s easy … your mind can play tricks on you, tell you one thing or you lose some confidence or whatever, but you got to be always pressing forward.”

Jalen Mills Named Biggest Pending Free Agent

When the Eagles inked Jalen Mills to a one-year deal ($4 million) and converted him to safety, it was seen as a tryout for the fifth-year player. He was making a tough position transition in the secondary and helping to fill the leadership void left by Malcolm Jenkins.

How did the experiment go? There were a mixed results, although defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz recently gave Mills a ringing endorsement. He has 74 tackles, 1.5 sacks, one interception and one forced fumble in 15 games.

Will never understand why so many #Eagles fans dislike Jalen Mills. Great guy, team leader, versatile overachiever. It's weird — John McMullen (@JFMcMullen) December 28, 2020

“He’s outstanding as a safety when it comes to communication on the sideline,” Schwartz said, “and when it comes to getting the guys together, putting fires out, communicating with linebackers, communicating with his coaches. I think that’s been a big step in his career.”

The 26-year-old will be unrestricted free agent in 2021 and the Eagles will need to make a decision on his future. His growth as a steadying presence and vocal leader was wildly evident, something The Athletic pointed out in their list of the “Top Pending Free Agents” for all 32 NFL teams. Mills has likely earned a new contract in Philly.

